Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 November–30 November 2019: Net sales EUR 6.0 million



Gofore’s net sales during the review period 1 November–30 November 2019 were EUR 6.0 million (2018: EUR 5.3 million). The Group had a total of 582 employees at the end of the period.

CEO Timur Kärki comments on development:



“November net sales, in proportion to the number of working days, are in line with what was already seen in October. There is continuous demand for our expertise, because we have succeeded in evolving and providing our customers with the best expertise and customer experience. Several new customer relationships began in November, with high expectations for future net sales. The month of December started off positively as well, with the inclusion of Caruna Oy's substantial agile development and maintenance framework. Customer demand for the coming year seems excellent. The company's challenge is to be able to meet this demand by increasing its own and subcontracted capacity.”

In the Business Reviews, in addition to the month's net sales, the net sales of the corresponding month in the previous year is published. The reviews also include key indicators that further facilitate transparency of the company's growth strategy and comparisons between different periods. Reporting has been supplemented with the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) figure as well as subcontracting FTEs. Additionally, in the monthly Business Reviews for the quarter ending in March and September, the company publishes the Group's EBITA and EBITA-% as well as corresponding figures for the same period in the previous year.

The figures are unaudited.



The table is updated as the year progresses.

Month

(2019) Net sales,

MEUR

(net sales

2018)1 Number of employees2 Number of

working days

in Finland Overall capacity, FTE3 Subcontracting, FTE4 November 6.0 (5.3) 582 21 537 57 October 6.6 (5.4) 580 23 537 54 September 5.9 (4.7) 578 21 532 55 August 5.3 (4.6) 562 22 521 56 July 2.2 (2.2) 562 23 535 18 June 5.1 (4.1) 559 19 525 59 May 6.2 (4.4) 558 21 (+ Ascension

Day) 515 60 April 5.5 (4.0) 552 20 504 57 March 6.1 (4.2) 544 21 500 66 February 5.3 (3.8) 538 20 487 61 January 5.2 (4.1) 504 22 469 52

1 Net sales, MEUR (net sales in 2018), reports net sales (unaudited) for that month.

2 The number of employees at the end of the review period. A German company, Mangodesign, acquired in June 2019, is counted from 1 July 2019.

3 The Overall capacity, FTE (Full Time Equivalent) figure shows the overall capacity of the Group's personnel, converted into a value corresponding to the number of full-time employees. The figure includes the entire personnel, regardless of their role. The figure is not affected by annual leave, time-off in lieu of overtime, sick leave or other short-term absences. Part-time agreements and other long-term deviations from normal working hours reduce the amount of overall capacity in comparison with the total number of employees. The capacity of Silver Planet Oy's personnel has been taken into account as of 15 February 2019.

4 The Subcontracting, FTE (Full Time Equivalent) figure shows the overall amount of subcontracting used in invoiceable work, converted into a value corresponding to the number of full-time employees. Subcontracting used by Silver Planet Oy has been included as of 15 February 2019.

