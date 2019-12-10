Order for a research MBE machine in Asia



Bezons, December 10, 2019 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a research system in Asia.

An Asian research center has just ordered an MBE 412 research machine for the study of high-frequency lasers, whose main application will be the biomedical field.

This machine will be delivered during the year 2020.





