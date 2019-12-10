Company announcement – No. 44 / 2019

Zealand Pharma partner Beta Bionics receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the iLet™ Bionic Pancreas System

The iLet is a pocket-sized, wearable investigational medical device that autonomously controls blood sugar in people with diabetes and other conditions -- it is the world’s first bionic pancreas system



FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation Program provides Beta Bionics with priority review among other benefits related to FDA interaction



The iLet Bionic Pancreas System was granted breakthrough designation in all configurations (insulin-only, glucagon-only, and bihormonal), including use with Zealand Pharma’s dasiglucagon, a glucagon analog with a unique stability profile in a ready-to-use aqueous solution

Copenhagen, December 10, 2019 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces that partner Beta Bionics, Inc. has received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its iLet Bionic Pancreas System.

The iLet Bionic Pancreas System is a pocket-sized, wearable investigational medical device that is designed to autonomously control blood-sugar levels. The Breakthrough Designation for the iLet Bionic Pancreas system contemplates configurations with most insulin analogs approved for pumping as well as dasiglucagon, Zealand Pharma’s stable glucagon analog, which has a unique stability profile in a ready-to-use aqueous solution.

“We are thrilled for Beta Bionics to receive Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA,” said Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zealand Pharma. “We are further thrilled for the positive development this could be for people with insulin-dependent diabetes, and look forward to progressing dasiglucagon in the bihormonal artificial pancreas system into Phase 3 development.”

