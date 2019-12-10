On 9 December 2019, Aker Capital AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aker ASA, purchased 64,217,774 shares in REC Silicon ASA ("REC") equivalent to 22.95% of the total shares and votes in REC at NOK 1.325 per share.





