(Rælingen, Norway, December 10th, 2019): StrongPoint has signed an agreement with the Swedish grocery retailer COOP for an additional 20 Click & Collect lockers to be located nationwide for their Click & Collect online retail solution.

“I am delighted that COOP has chosen us to support them in offering of a flexible and modern Last Mile solution for online grocery shopping. This order truly is a stamp of approval for our Click & Collect Lockers,” says Jacob Tveraabak, Chief Executive Officer, StrongPoint.

StrongPoint signed the first agreement with COOP in April 2019 for a pilot test with two Click & Collect refrigerated lockers, a noteworthy part of the food retailer’s effort to enhance their e-commerce offering and services – COOP Hämta. StrongPoint’s Click & Collect lockers preserve chilled, frozen and room temperature articles.

The pilot test has proven successful and COOP Sweden has consequently signed an agreement for 20 additional refrigerated lockers, to be delivered in 2020.

StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint is also a leader in IBNS solutions for Cash-In-Transit (Cash Security), and Labels for customers in Norway and Sweden. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 519 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

