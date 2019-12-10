Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Öpiku Majad OÜ for the design and construction of the 2nd phase of the parking house located Sepise 8 in Ülemiste City. The parking house will have one underground and five above ground floors and will accommodate 453 parking spaces.

The value of the contract is 3.5 million euros plus value added tax. The construction works of the 2nd phase will be completed in October 2020.

