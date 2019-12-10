INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) will present its high precision, image-guided TRANBERG ® | Laser Thermal Therapy System , new MRI-integrated thermometry software, and latest enhancements at the ESIR - European School of Interventional Radiology in Innsbruck, Austria, 12-13 December 2019. The focus on this year’s conference is “Reliability in Percutaneous Tumour Ablation.” Numerous courses and presentations will cover current and future Advancements in Image-Guided Tumour Ablation, New Devices & Technologies, Hands-on Device Training, and 20 detailed cases about the latest treatments.



“CLS is excited to participate in this year’s ESIR Conference along with the many innovative leading medical device manufacturers, interventional radiologists, and clinicians,” stated Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO of CLS. “This year’s educational programme covers the latest minimally invasive technologies and medical techniques for tumour ablation being developed for the benefit of patients worldwide.”

About CLS Image-Guided Laser Thermotherapy

The CLS high precision, image-guided laser thermotherapy system enables minimally invasive treatments of tumours and soft tissues using MR or CT/US-guided procedures. New MRI-Integrated Thermometry software for the system is designed to enable precise monitoring, real-time tissue temperature measurements, and cell damage calculations during treatments for exact therapy, precise guidance, and ablation control. The company also developed an immuno-stimulating method for treating cancer tumours with interstitial laser thermotherapy called imILT®. A full imILT White Paper is available here. Currently available Clinical Trial Results and Posters .

Overview - ESIR - Minimally Invasive Thermal Ablation

In recent years, minimally invasive cancer treatments have experienced a strong surge, and in some cases, have already replaced open resection as the first-choice treatment. Most notably, thermal ablation has been proven to be an effective method for the treatment of numerous tumour entities in various anatomical locations and has great potential to increasingly replace open or laparoscopic resection. In order to achieve maximal reliability, however, interventional oncologists must be properly trained in the application of the various available tools, imaging techniques and image fusion tools.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT®. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Germany and Irvine, CA. is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

The TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT®) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).

Contact Information Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO P: +46 70 290 33 00, E: