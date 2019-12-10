Sinopé Technologies designs a wide variety of affordable, high-quality smart devices to simplify everyday life and reduce energy consumption and billing.

Until December 24th, 2019, enter the contest «Win A Smart Home With the Sinopé Advent Calendar» valued at $1,130 - sinopetech.com.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Until December 24, 2019, Sinopé Technologies presents its Advent Calendar filled with flash promos and giving the chance to win a smart home worth $1,130. Each door of the calendar contains a surprise and gives a chance to win the big contest.

To discover the Advent Calendar and enter the contest, visit www.sinopetech.com/en/win-a-smart-home-with-the-sinope-advent-calendar. No purchase required.





Win a smart home with the Sinopé Advent Calendar – valued at $1,130

The grand prize, which will be drawn on January 6, 2020, includes:

1 gateway GT130

4 smart thermostats for electric heating TH1123ZB

2 smart dimmers DM2500ZB

2 smart switches SW2500ZB

1 Sedna5 water damage protection kit

2 smart plugs SP2600ZB

2 smart in-wall outlets SP2610ZB

Compatible with Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings, Sinopé products deliver impressive energy savings and access to the widest variety of features for superior control and comfort for each user.

Give the smart home this Christmas

Tech gifts are a very popular option. This year, consumers will love discovering the new Sinopé ecosystem and order online everything they need, including these most popular items:

About Sinopé Technologies Inc.

Sinopé Technologies is Canada's largest manufacturer of smart home devices. In addition to designing Sinopé-branded devices, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu-based company designs management devices and platforms for other well-known companies in North America. Specialized in energy efficiency, Sinopé Technologies also supports many Canadian electricity suppliers and contractors in their efforts to optimize energy consumption and demand management.

Désirée Larocque Sinopé Technologies 1-855-741-7701 ext. 5111 desiree.larocque@sinopetech.com