Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Real Estate Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Will iBuying affect the future of real estate marketplaces - or is it just a fad? What's next for digital transactions online?
The all-new 2019 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual focuses on these questions. It also features:
- Top 50: Ranking the largest real estate advertising sites around the world - with some surprises
- Industry Trends: Rentals, for-sale-by-owner marketplaces and more
- Company Spotlights: Highlighting big players in the industry - from 99Acres to Zillow - and many more
- Companies to Watch: See what four companies are doing that you're not
- Across the Globe: What are the leading companies in 57 countries around the world?
- New Products and Services: See what's trending and what's not
- And much more in this 144-page report...
Key Topics Covered
Executive summary
Industry trends
- Click here, sell your home: Is Ibuying the future?
- How real estate sites are moving to transactions
- Rentals are booming - but where's the disruption
- For-sale-by-owner - a niche or ready for the mainstream?
- German proptech scene sets marker for rest of Europe
Company spotlights
- 99Acres: Incumbent top despite prolonged market crash
- Idealista: The quiet giant consolidating leadership in Spain
- ImmobilienScout24 and Immowelt Group:
- Two media majors focus on differentiation in Germany
- Otodom.pl: Rivals search for added value to compete
- REA Group and Domain: Australia-based verticals continue to weather prolonged downturn
- Rightmove: U.K. major boasts triple the revenue of No. 2
- Zameen: Long-time leader faces new crop of challengers
- Zillow: Premier Agent's stagnation drives new models
- Companies to watch
- CoStar: Radical shift brings in new era of success
- PurpleBricks: When digital disruption nosedives
- Lun: Ukraine-based aggregator goes global
- Mgzf: Capitalizing on boom in Chinese rentals
Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classifieds sites
New products and tech: Global roundup
Top real estate marketplaces and classifieds by country
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1kzn1
