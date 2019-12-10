Newton, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments announced today that, for the fourth year in a row, it has been recognized among the “Best Places to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments (P&I) magazine. Adviser Investments was one of 76 organizations named to the 2019 list, which features the best employers within the wealth management sector.

Adviser Investments’ application focused on its ongoing commitment to professional growth and continuing education initiatives, profit-sharing contributions to employees’ 401(k) plans, highly competitive benefits packages and community service initiatives.

“We are honored to once again be considered one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Money Management,’” said Adviser Investments President and CEO Dan Silver. “We put our employees first. That’s how Adviser Investments consistently attracts and retains top talent—key to our goal of keeping our clients satisfied—even in this competitive labor market.”

“Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited their colleagues, the firm’s culture and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work,” said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. “Our surveys found that the employers on the list were much more likely to offer things like flex time, telecommuting, child and elder care, family leave, job sharing, and adoption assistance.”

Among other workplace initiatives, Adviser Investments supports professional development with ongoing training and a well-defined team structure to develop associates over time on a career path toward relationship management, operations, finance and marketing positions. In addition, the firm’s mentoring program pairs promising young employees with more experienced professionals to complete a year-long course and final project above and beyond their day-to-day job responsibilities.

“One of our mottos at Adviser Investments is ‘1% more.’ We are always open to new ideas from our employees that help us serve our clients better,” notes Adviser Investments Chairman Dan Wiener. “We believe that approach fosters their professional growth, and has helped us develop a team we’re proud to call our greatest asset.”

The P&I award caps a banner year for the company. Earlier this year, InvestmentNews named Adviser Investments one of its “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers.” The ranking “honors... firms that empower employees to provide clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice.” In June, the Financial Times included the company on its “FT 300” list for 2019, ranking its top independent registered investment advisers.

In September, Barron’s ranked the firm among the top 30 on its list of “Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors” for 2019, placing Adviser Investments among its list of elite independent wealth managers for the seventh consecutive year. Barron’s also recognized Adviser Investments among the top 10 firms in 2019 on its list of “Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors,” the firm’s sixth appearance in a row.

In October, Adviser Investments’ Director of Research Jeff DeMaso and Deputy Director of Research Brian Mackey were named to CityWire USA’s “40 Rising Stars” list. Most recently, the National Association for Business Resources included Adviser Investments on its Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® list—2019 marked the company’s fourth consecutive year achieving this honor. This competition identifies and celebrates organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments and its subsidiaries operate as an independent, professional wealth management firm with particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard funds, actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, fixed-income investing, tactical strategies and financial planning. With more than 3,500 clients and $5 billion under management, Adviser Investments serves clients in all 50 states. Our wealth management professionals focus on helping individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions meet their investment goals. Adviser Investments’ minimum account size is $350,000. For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management award is conducted by research firm Best Companies Group (BCG). Participating firms and their employees complete surveys assessing corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement. BCG analyzes the results and ranks participating firms, which must have an office in the United States, at least 20 employees and $100 million in discretionary regulatory assets under management, and have been in business for at least one year. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2019.

CityWire USA’s “40 Rising Stars” list is based on information provided by the individual’s manager or an industry peer(s) of the individuals, their professional qualifications (including professional designations and certifications), academic achievements and the importance of the role the individual plays at their current company. All nominees must be under the age of 40 and based in the United States. No company could have more than two representatives on the list. This year, both of Adviser Investments’ nominations were selected to the final list.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers (2019) is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times and Ignites Research (June 2019). According to the Financial Times, approximately 2,000 firms were invited to be considered for its list; 740 responded. The listing reflects each practice’s performance in six primary areas: Assets under management (70-75% of a firm’s score), asset growth (15% of a firm’s score), years in existence, compliance record, credentials and online accessibility. Neither the participating firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

InvestmentNews’ Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Award (2019) is based on responses to surveys voluntarily completed by the owners and employees of participating firms. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. Best Companies Group conducts the survey. InvestmentNews evaluates participating firms’ ability to attract and retain talented employees and then ranks the firms. To be eligible for the award, firms must be a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer, be in business for at least one year and have at least 15 full-time employees. In 2018, 50 firms were named to its list; in 2019, 75 were named. Visit http://www.investmentnews.com/section/best-places-to-work-for-financial-advisers/2019 for more information.

The Barron’s Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors rankings consider factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, and quality of practice as determined by Barron’s editors.

The Barron’s Top Massachusetts rankings consider factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

2019 Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For—The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition recognizes organizations displaying a commitment to human resource practices and employee enrichment. The competition assesses organizations based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

Award does not consider client experience or investment performance, and is not indicative of future performance. Adviser Investments does not pay any fees to participate in any of the awards referenced.