HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10.12.2019 AT 12:00
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Le Lay, Eric
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20191210103517_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 157 Unit price: 41 EUR
(2): Volume: 389 Unit price: 41 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,104 Unit price: 41 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,650 Volume weighted average price: 41 EUR
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications
Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we’re well placed to support our customers’ growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.
Huhtamäki Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
Huhtamäki Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: