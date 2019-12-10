OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 DEC 2019 at 12.00 pm



OLVI PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTS IN 2020

Olvi plc will issue a bulletin on the 2019 financial statements on 27 February 2020.

The annual report will be released during week 12. The annual report will include the Board of Directors’ report, the Group’s and the parent company’s financial statements, as well as the auditors’ report regarding the accounting period 1 January to 31 December 2019. The annual report includes corporate responsibility report. At the same time, the company will issue its corporate governance statement and a report on wages, salaries and emoluments in fiscal 2019.

Olvi plc will issue the following interim reports in 2020:

For the period from January to March on 30 April 2020; from January to June on 18 August 2020; and from January to September on 29 October 2020.

The company’s Board of Directors will convene the General Meeting of Shareholders. A notice to convene the meeting will be issued during week 12. The planned date for Olvi plc’s Annual General Meeting is Wednesday, 8 April 2020. Materials related to the AGM will be compiled on the company’s Web site.

Any shareholder’s demands to have a matter dealt with by Olvi plc’s Annual General Meeting shall be submitted to Olvi plc’s Board of Directors on 17 February 2020 at the latest. The demand and the associated statement of reasons or a draft resolution shall be submitted in writing by postal mail to Olvi plc, Group Administration, P.O. Box 16, 74100 Iisalmi, Finland, or by email to hallinto(at)olvi.fi.

The financial statements bulletin and interim reports will be released at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time on the dates listed.

Olvi plc observes a quiet period of 30 days prior to any announcements of financial results.

Olvi plc

Lasse Aho

Managing Director

Phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600