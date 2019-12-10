Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low voltage cable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



The rising energy demand and incorporation of smart grid networks across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing need for uninterrupted power supply in various industries has increased power generation, distribution and transmission across various regions, which is resulting in enhanced utilization of LV cables. They are also used in the nacelle of wind turbines to connect the transformer to the low-voltage generator.



The rising trend of incorporating renewable energy resources in the power generation process is also expected to drive the market further. There has been a rise in the demand for efficient power transmission equipment that can be integrated with smart devices on account of the burgeoning population, along with growing urbanization and digitalization. Furthermore, smart grids and other power systems use automated electronic hardware and software such as switches, relays and meters that require LV cables as they enable smooth functioning and controlling of the operational processes of the network.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Prysmian Group, Nexans, General Cable, ABB, Sumitomo Electric Industries, NKT, Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables, TE Connectivity, Caledonian Cables, Polycab Wires, Leoni, Southwire, Wanda Group, Hangzhou Cable, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global low voltage cable market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global low voltage cable industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the overhead product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the underground product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global low voltage cable industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global low voltage cable industry?

What is the structure of the global low voltage cable industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global low voltage cable industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Low Voltage Cable Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Installation Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Overhead Product

5.6 Market Breakup by Underground Product

5.7 Market Breakup by End-user

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Installation Type

6.1 Overhead

6.2 Underground



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Copper

7.2 Aluminum



8 Market Breakup by Overhead Product

8.1 Conductors

8.2 Fittings and Fixtures

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Underground Product

9.1 PVC Cables

9.2 XLPE Cables

9.3 Cable Terminations

9.4 Cable Joints

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Infrastructure

10.2 Industrial

10.3 Renewables



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia-Pacific

11.2 Europe

11.3 North America

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Prysmian Group

16.3.2 Nexans

16.3.3 General Cable

16.3.4 ABB

16.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries

16.3.6 NKT

16.3.7 Encore Wire Corporation

16.3.8 Finolex Cables

16.3.9 TE Connectivity

16.3.10 Caledonian Cables

16.3.11 Polycab Wires

16.3.12 Leoni

16.3.13 Southwire

16.3.14 Wanda Group

16.3.15 Hangzhou Cable



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgzglb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900