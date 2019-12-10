﻿Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management 10.12.2019 12.15 pm.





Investment Director Juha Sarsama to Leave His Duties at Panostaja

Panostaja Oyj´s Investment Director and Member of the Management Group Juha Sarsama has resigned his duties in order to assume a new position at another employer. Sarsama will remain at his position for separately specified time, however no longer than 10th of June 2020.

“Juha has had a very important role in developing Panostaja first as a CEO and after that as an Investment Director. I warmly thank Juha for his excellent work for the company. I wish him good luck for the new challenges”, says CEO Tapio Tommila.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO





Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila 040 527 6311





