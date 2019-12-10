Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Carrier Screening Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Carrier Screening Market presents an in-depth assessment of the United States carrier screening market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the United States carrier screening market. The report includes historical data from 2015-2018 and forecasts until 2026.
The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, carrier screening volume, revenues and provides forecast through 2026. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States carrier screening market. Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, merger & acquisitions, and distribution agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores the detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States carrier screening market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States carrier screening market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, products offered and latest development & trends.
The Latest Industry Data:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Carrier Screening Volume & Forecast (2015-2026)
3. United States Carrier Screening Market Size & Forecast (2015-2026)
4. Key Drivers & Inhibitors of the United States Carrier Screening Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Inhibitors
5. Reimbursement Policies of the United States Carrier Screening
6. Regulation System of the United States Carrier Screening
7. Major Deals in the Carrier Screening Market
7.1 Collaboration Deals
7.2 Merger and Acquisitions
7.3 Distribution Agreement
7.4 Partnership Deals
8. Key Companies Analysis
8.1 Natera
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Carrier Screening Test Portfolio
8.1.3 Carrier Screening - Latest Development & Trends
8.2 Myraid Genetics
8.3 Luminex Corporation
8.4 Integrated Genetics (LapCorp)
8.5 Quest Diagnostics
8.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
8.7 Centogene
8.8 Invitae Corporation
8.9 Otogenetics
8.10 GenPath
8.11 Progenity
8.12 Fulgent Genetics
8.13 GenMark Diagnostics
8.14 Sema4
8.15 Pathway Genomics
8.16 Gene By Gene
