Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 10, 2019

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: December 2 to 6, 2019

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Dec-19 FR0000130650 24,495 138.9394 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Dec-19 FR0000130650 5,649 138.9476 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Dec-19 FR0000130650 2,543 138.9330 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Dec-19 FR0000130650 8,670 138.9353 BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

