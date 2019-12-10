Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 10, 2019
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: December 2 to 6, 2019
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Dec-19
|FR0000130650
|24,495
|138.9394
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Dec-19
|FR0000130650
|5,649
|138.9476
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Dec-19
|FR0000130650
|2,543
|138.9330
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Dec-19
|FR0000130650
|8,670
|138.9353
|BATE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
