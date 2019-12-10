Highest Quarterly Credit Spread in Six Years of 1,070 Basis Points Produces Positive Credit Segment Income



GAAP Earnings Increased 13.3% to $0.51 Per Diluted Share

Same Store Sales Impacted by Underwriting Adjustments and Market Challenges in Consumer Electronics Category

New Stores Contributed over 7% Growth to Retail Sales

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2019.

“For the first time in five and a half years, Conn’s produced positive credit segment income before taxes, primarily as a result of a third quarter credit spread of 1,070 basis points. This is a significant milestone for the company and validates our 1,000-basis point credit spread operating strategy. Our credit model is the foundation of our overall business and enables our unmatched value proposition for our core customer, while providing us the flexibility to support our retail growth strategy,” stated Norm Miller, Conn’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are disappointed by our third quarter same store sales performance of negative 8.4%, which reflects the impact of underwriting adjustments we consider prudent and unprecedented market dynamics within our consumer electronics category. During the third quarter, we began to see deteriorating performance of certain segments of the portfolio, primarily driven by new customers and sales from online applicants. We made the necessary adjustments to maintain our credit spread of approximately 1,000 basis points, which negatively impacted same store sales by approximately 4% to 5%. Compounding the impact to third quarter retail sales was a combination of significant price deflation for premium large screen televisions, which negatively affected average selling prices, and an increase in production of large screen televisions by second- and third-tier manufacturers, which made cash purchases of large screen televisions more accessible to our core customer and negatively impacted units. These factors in the consumer electronics category further impacted same store sales by approximately 3% to 4% during the quarter.”

“We are committed to making the necessary adjustments to our credit segment as we transition to our growth-focused strategy. In addition, we have implemented several near-term initiatives to help offset the current market environment for consumer electronics, which include expanding our product and service offerings, while maintaining a disciplined credit strategy. Our credit strategy and strong capital position provide us with flexibility to navigate near-term retail challenges, while investing in our long-term unit growth plan. We remain confident in our ability to produce annual retail revenue growth of 8-10% as new stores contributed over 7% growth to retail sales during the third quarter,” concluded Mr. Miller.

Third quarter of fiscal year 2020 highlights include:

• GAAP earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, an increase of 13.3% over the prior fiscal year period

• Adjusted earnings of $0.61 per diluted share, an increase of 3.4% over the prior fiscal year period

• Net income of $15.1 million, compared to $14.6 million during the prior fiscal year period

• Adjusted EBITDA of $51.8 million, or 13.7% of total revenues

• Credit spread of 1,070 basis points, the best quarterly credit spread in six years

• Credit segment revenues of $97.4 million, an increase of 8.5% over the prior fiscal year period

• New store contribution to retail sales growth of over 7%

• 1.3 million shares of common stock repurchased, for a total of 3.1 million shares of common stock repurchased under current share repurchase program through October 31, 2019 at an average weighted cost of $18.82 per share for an aggregate amount of $59.1 million

• Completed $486.0 million ABS transaction in November 2019 at an all-in cost of funds of approximately 4.46%, representing an 80-basis point reduction from the most recent transaction, and the lowest all-in cost of funds since the company re-entered the ABS market in September 2015

Third Quarter Results

Net income for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $15.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income for the three months ended October 31, 2018 of $14.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $18.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, which excludes facility closure costs and write-off of software costs. This compares to adjusted net income for the three months ended October 31, 2018 of $18.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, which excludes employee severance and legal judgment costs.

Retail Segment Third Quarter Results

Retail revenues were $280.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019 compared to $284.1 million for the three months ended October 31, 2018, a decrease of $3.7 million or 1.3%. The decrease in retail revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in same store sales of 8.4%, partially offset by new store growth. The decrease in same store sales was driven by a decrease of 12.8% in markets impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and by a decrease of 6.7% in markets not impacted by Hurricane Harvey. We believe the decrease in markets impacted by Hurricane Harvey was attributable to rebuilding efforts during the three months ended October 31, 2018. Same store sales include e-commerce sales. The decrease in same store sales reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019, which negatively impacted same store sales. In addition, a combination of significant price deflation for premium large screen televisions and an increase in production by second- and third-tier manufacturers, which has made cash purchases of large screen televisions more accessible to our core customer, negatively impacted same store sales during the quarter.

For the three months ended October 31, 2019 and 2018, retail segment operating income was $19.6 million and $35.3 million, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $22.2 million after excluding impairments from the exiting of certain leases upon the relocation of three distribution centers into one facility and a gain from the sale of a cross-dock. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended October 31, 2018 was $36.0 million after excluding costs related to a change in the executive management team.

The following table presents net sales and changes in net sales by category:

Three Months Ended October 31, Same Store (dollars in thousands) 2019 % of Total 2018 % of Total Change % Change % Change Furniture and mattress $ 89,070 31.8 % $ 91,342 32.2 % $ (2,272 ) (2.5 )% (7.7 )% Home appliance 90,343 32.3 79,542 28.0 10,801 13.6 5.5 Consumer electronics 48,113 17.2 60,008 21.1 (11,895 ) (19.8 ) (25.6 ) Home office 18,681 6.7 22,661 8.0 (3,980 ) (17.6 ) (20.8 ) Other 4,026 1.4 3,178 1.1 848 26.7 10.7 Product sales 250,233 89.4 256,731 90.4 (6,498 ) (2.5 ) (8.6 ) Repair service agreement commissions (1) 26,478 9.5 23,579 8.3 2,899 12.3 (6.2 ) Service revenues 3,411 1.1 3,564 1.3 (153 ) (4.3 ) Total net sales $ 280,122 100.0 % $ 283,874 100.0 % $ (3,752 ) (1.3 )% (8.4 )%

(1) The total change in sales of repair service agreement commissions includes retrospective commissions, which are not reflected in the change in same store sales.





Credit Segment Third Quarter Results

Credit revenues were $97.4 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019 compared to $89.8 million for the three months ended October 31, 2018, an increase of $7.6 million or 8.5%. The increase in credit revenue resulted from the origination of our higher-yielding direct loan product, which resulted in an increase in the portfolio yield rate to 22.1% from 21.7% for the comparative period in fiscal year 2019, and from a 3.2% increase in the average outstanding balance of the customer accounts receivable portfolio. In addition, insurance income contributed to an increase in credit revenue over the prior year period primarily due to an increase in insurance retrospective income for the three months ended October 31, 2019. The total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance was $1.57 billion at October 31, 2019 compared to $1.53 billion at October 31, 2018, an increase of 2.7%.

Provision for bad debts decreased to $42.1 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019 compared to $47.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2018, a decrease of $5.2 million. The decrease was driven by lower net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended October 31, 2018 and a decrease in the allowance for bad debts for the three months ended October 31, 2019. The decrease in the allowance for bad debts was primarily driven by a year-over-year decrease in the incurred loss rate and an increase in the customer recovery rate, partially offset by an increase in first payment default and delinquency rates and a greater increase in the year-over-year change in carrying value of the customer accounts receivable portfolio balance.

Credit segment operating income was $15.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019, compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended October 31, 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted credit segment operating income for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $16.8 million after excluding impairments of software costs for a loan management system that was abandoned during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 related to the implementation of a new loan management system. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted credit segment operating income for the three months ended October 31, 2018 was $5.0 million after excluding costs related to the judgment (the “TFL Judgment”) in favor of TF LoanCo (“TFL”). See Part II, Item 8., in Note 12, Contingencies, of the 2019 Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2019 for additional details of the TFL Judgment.

Additional information on the credit portfolio and its performance may be found in the Customer Accounts Receivable Portfolio Statistics table included within this press release and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 30, 2019 our Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program pursuant to which we may repurchase up to $75.0 million of our outstanding common stock. During the three months ended October 31, 2019, we repurchased 1,261,819 shares of our common stock at an average weighted cost per share of $19.58 for an aggregate amount of $24.7 million. During the nine months ended October 31, 2019, we repurchased 3,136,665 shares of our common stock at an average weighted cost per share of $18.82 for an aggregate amount of $59.1 million.

Showroom and Facilities Update

The Company opened six new Conn’s HomePlus® showrooms during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, bringing the total showroom count to 137 in 14 states. During fiscal year 2020, the Company opened a total of 14 new showrooms in existing states to leverage current infrastructure. The Company plans to enter the Florida market next fiscal year, with the first store expected to open in the second half of fiscal year 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of October 31, 2019, the Company had $349.2 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under its $650.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company also had $4.7 million of unrestricted cash available for use.

Outlook and Guidance

The following are the Company’s expectations for the business for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020:

• Change in total retail sales between negative 9% and negative 5%;

• Change in same store sales between negative 16% and negative 12%;

• Retail gross margin between 39.25% and 39.75% of total net retail sales;

• Selling, general and administrative expenses between 32.25% and 33.25% of total revenues;

• Provision for bad debts between $55.0 million and $59.0 million;

• Finance charges and other revenues between $97.0 million and $101.0 million;

• Interest expense between $15.5 million and $16.5 million; and

• Effective tax rate between 25% and 27% of pre-tax income.

The Company’s fourth quarter same store sales guidance reflects the continuation of the same factors that impacted same stores sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

About Conn’s, Inc.

Conn’s is a specialty retailer currently operating 137 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Company’s primary product categories include:

• Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both traditional and specialty mattresses;

• Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

• Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, and smart televisions, gaming products and home theater and portable audio equipment; and

• Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn’s offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn’s provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our future financial performance, business strategy, plans, goals and objectives. Statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "predict," "will," "potential," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially. A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions impacting our customers or potential customers; our ability to execute periodic securitizations of future originated customer loans on favorable terms; our ability to continue existing customer financing programs or to offer new customer financing programs; changes in the delinquency status of our credit portfolio; unfavorable developments in ongoing litigation; increased regulatory oversight; higher than anticipated net charge-offs in the credit portfolio; the success of our planned opening of new stores; technological and market developments and sales trends for our major product offerings; our ability to manage effectively the selection of our major product offerings; our ability to protect against cyber-attacks or data security breaches and to protect the integrity and security of individually identifiable data of our customers and employees; our ability to fund our operations, capital expenditures, debt repayment and expansion from cash flows from operations, borrowings from our revolving credit facility, and proceeds from accessing debt or equity markets; the expected timing and amount of our share repurchases; and other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Total net sales $ 280,122 $ 283,874 $ 848,163 $ 855,943 Finance charges and other revenues 97,586 89,950 284,116 260,888 Total revenues 377,708 373,824 1,132,279 1,116,831 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 170,453 166,886 509,746 507,102 Selling, general and administrative expense 125,608 118,380 371,006 353,948 Provision for bad debts 42,586 47,548 132,368 142,455 Charges and credits 3,837 5,537 3,142 5,837 Total costs and expenses 342,484 338,351 1,016,262 1,009,342 Operating income 35,224 35,473 116,017 107,489 Interest expense 15,051 15,098 43,944 47,484 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 1,773 Income before income taxes 20,173 20,375 72,073 58,232 Provision for income taxes 5,030 5,745 17,447 13,859 Net income $ 15,143 $ 14,630 $ 54,626 $ 44,373 Income per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.46 $ 1.77 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 1.74 $ 1.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,094,062 31,712,862 30,796,114 31,636,270 Diluted 29,710,740 32,321,874 31,353,834 32,251,952





CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED RETAIL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Product sales $ 250,233 $ 256,731 $ 759,256 $ 773,224 Repair service agreement commissions 26,478 23,579 78,149 72,104 Service revenues 3,411 3,564 10,758 10,615 Total net sales 280,122 283,874 848,163 855,943 Other revenues 197 179 602 291 Total revenues 280,319 284,053 848,765 856,234 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 170,453 166,886 509,746 507,102 Selling, general and administrative expense 87,105 80,894 254,874 241,649 Provision for bad debts 535 286 645 789 Charges and credits 2,628 737 1,933 1,037 Total costs and expenses 260,721 248,803 767,198 750,577 Operating income $ 19,598 $ 35,250 $ 81,567 $ 105,657 Retail gross margin 39.2 % 41.2 % 39.9 % 40.8 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 31.1 % 28.5 % 30.0 % 28.2 % Operating margin 7.0 % 12.4 % 9.6 % 12.3 % Store count: Beginning of period 131 118 123 116 Opened 6 3 14 5 End of period 137 121 137 121





CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CREDIT SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Finance charges and other revenues $ 97,389 $ 89,771 $ 283,514 $ 260,597 Costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 38,503 37,486 116,132 112,299 Provision for bad debts 42,051 47,262 131,723 141,666 Charges and credits 1,209 4,800 1,209 4,800 Total costs and expenses 81,763 89,548 249,064 258,765 Operating income 15,626 223 34,450 1,832 Interest expense 15,051 15,098 43,944 47,484 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 1,773 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 575 $ (14,875 ) $ (9,494 ) $ (47,425 ) Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 39.5 % 41.8 % 41.0 % 43.1 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of average outstanding customer accounts receivable balance (annualized) 9.8 % 9.9 % 9.9 % 9.9 % Operating margin 16.0 % 0.2 % 12.2 % 0.7 %





CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

(unaudited)

As of October 31, 2019 2018 Weighted average credit score of outstanding balances (1) 592 593 Average outstanding customer balance $ 2,735 $ 2,578 Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3) 10.1 % 9.3 % Re-aged balance as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(4)(5) 27.8 % 26.1 % Carrying value of account balances re-aged more than six months (in thousands) (3) $ 110,016 $ 86,807 Allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance 13.3 % 13.6 % Percent of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance represented by no-interest option receivables 21.8 % 21.7 %





Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total applications processed (6) 305,525 283,274 875,374 862,324 Weighted average origination credit score of sales financed (1) 608 610 608 609 Percent of total applications approved and utilized 25.6 % 28.5 % 27.1 % 30.1 % Average income of credit customer at origination $ 46,100 $ 45,400 $ 45,700 $ 44,200 Percent of retail sales paid for by: In-house financing, including down payment received 66.7 % 69.7 % 67.9 % 70.1 % Third-party financing 18.5 % 15.6 % 17.5 % 15.7 % Third-party lease-to-own option 7.0 % 8.0 % 7.2 % 7.3 % 92.2 % 93.3 % 92.6 % 93.1 %

(1) Credit scores exclude non-scored accounts.

(2) Accounts that become delinquent after being re-aged are included in both the delinquency and re-aged amounts.

(3) Carrying value reflects the total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, net of deferred fees and origination costs, the allowance for no-interest option credit programs and the allowance for uncollectible interest.

(4) First time re-ages related to customers affected by Hurricane Harvey within FEMA-designated disaster areas included in the re-aged balance as of October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 were 0.8% and 2.2%, respectively, of the total customer portfolio carrying value.

(5) First time re-ages related to customers affected by Tropical Storm Imelda within FEMA-designated disaster areas included in the re-aged balance as of October 31, 2019 were 0.5% of the total customer portfolio carrying value.

(6) The total applications processed during the three and nine months ended October 31, 2018, we believe, reflect the impact of the rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Harvey.





CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

October 31,

2019 January 31,

2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,672 $ 5,912 Restricted cash 49,247 59,025 Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 666,922 652,769 Other accounts receivable 66,748 67,078 Inventories 247,614 220,034 Income taxes receivable 1,688 407 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,861 9,169 Total current assets 1,047,752 1,014,394 Long-term portion of customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 660,521 686,344 Property and equipment, net 172,341 148,983 Operating lease right-of-use assets 240,879 — Deferred income taxes 22,908 27,535 Other assets 12,424 7,651 Total assets $ 2,156,825 $ 1,884,907 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt and finance lease obligations $ 607 $ 54,109 Accounts payable 85,908 71,118 Accrued expenses 74,593 81,433 Operating lease liability - current 38,541 — Other current liabilities 13,182 30,908 Total current liabilities 212,831 237,568 Deferred rent — 93,127 Operating lease liability - non current 322,248 — Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 965,063 901,222 Other long-term liabilities 26,306 33,015 Total liabilities 1,526,448 1,264,932 Stockholders’ equity 630,377 619,975 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,156,825 $ 1,884,907





CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Basis for presentation of non-GAAP disclosures:

To supplement the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also provides the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted retail segment operating income, adjusted retail segment operating margin, adjusted credit segment operating income, adjusted credit segment operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. They are intended to provide additional insight into our operations and the factors and trends affecting the business. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to financial statement readers because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making, (2) they are used by some of our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze our operating results and (3) in the case of adjusted EBITDA, it is used for management incentive programs.

RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND

RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Retail segment operating income, as reported $ 19,598 $ 35,250 $ 81,567 $ 105,657 Adjustments: Facility closure costs (1) 2,628 — 1,933 — Securities related matter and other legal fees (2) — — — 300 Employee severance (3) — 737 — 737 Retail segment operating income, as adjusted $ 22,226 $ 35,987 $ 83,500 $ 106,694 Retail segment total revenues $ 280,319 $ 284,053 $ 848,765 $ 856,234 Retail segment operating margin: As reported 7.0 % 12.4 % 9.6 % 12.3 % As adjusted 7.9 % 12.7 % 9.8 % 12.5 %

(1) Represents impairments from the exiting of certain leases upon the relocation of three distribution centers into one facility and the gain from the sale of a cross-dock during the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019. Includes an additional gain from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters during the nine months ended October 31, 2019.

(2) Represents costs associated with a contingency reserve related to a regulatory matter.

(3) Represents severance costs related to a change in the executive management team.





CREDIT SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND

CREDIT SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Credit segment operating income, as reported $ 15,626 $ 223 $ 34,450 $ 1,832 Adjustments: Write-off of software costs (1) 1,209 — 1,209 — Legal judgment (2) — 4,800 — 4,800 Credit segment operating income, as adjusted $ 16,835 $ 5,023 $ 35,659 $ 6,632 Credit segment total revenues $ 97,389 $ 89,771 $ 283,514 $ 260,597 Credit segment operating margin: As reported 16.0 % 0.2 % 12.2 % 0.7 % As adjusted 17.3 % 5.6 % 12.6 % 2.5 %

(1) Represents impairments of software costs for a loan management system that was abandoned during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 related to the implementation of a new loan management system.

(2) Represents costs related to the TFL Judgment.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 15,143 $ 14,630 $ 54,626 $ 44,373 Adjustments: Facility closure costs (1) 2,628 — 1,933 — Employee severance (2) — 737 — 737 Securities related matter and other legal fees (3) — — — 300 Loss on extinguishment of debt (4) — — — 1,773 Legal judgment (5) — 4,800 — 4,800 Write-off of software cost (6) 1,209 — 1,209 — Tax impact of adjustments (861 ) (1,240 ) (705 ) (1,811 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 18,119 $ 18,927 $ 57,063 $ 50,172 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 29,710,740 32,321,874 31,353,834 32,251,952 Diluted earnings per share: As reported $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 1.74 $ 1.38 As adjusted $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 1.82 $ 1.56

(1) Represents impairments from the exiting of certain leases upon the relocation of three distribution centers into one facility and the gain from the sale of a cross-dock during the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019. Includes an additional gain from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters during the nine months ended October 31, 2019.

(2) Represents severance costs related to a change in the executive management team.

(3) Represents costs associated with a contingency reserve related to a regulatory matter.

(4) Represents costs incurred for the early retirement of our debt.

(5) Represents costs related to the TFL Judgment.

(6) Represents impairments of software costs for a loan management system that was abandoned during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 related to the implementation of a new loan management system.





ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 15,143 $ 14,630 $ 54,626 $ 44,373 Adjustments: Depreciation expense 9,489 7,828 27,171 23,262 Interest expense 15,051 15,098 43,944 47,484 Provision for income taxes 5,030 5,745 17,447 13,859 Facility closure costs (1) 2,628 — 1,933 — Employee severance (2) — 737 — 737 Securities-related regulatory matter and other legal fees (3) — — — 300 Loss on extinguishment of debt (4) — — — 1,773 Legal judgment (5) — 4,800 — 4,800 Write-off of software cost (6) 1,209 — 1,209 — Stock-based compensation expense 3,216 2,952 9,852 8,514 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,766 $ 51,790 $ 156,182 $ 145,102 Total revenues $ 377,708 $ 373,824 $ 1,132,279 $ 1,116,831 Operating Margin 9.3 % 9.5 % 10.2 % 9.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.7 % 13.9 % 13.8 % 13.0 %

(1) Represents impairments from the exiting of certain leases upon the relocation of three distribution centers into one facility and the gain from the sale of a cross-dock during the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019. Includes an additional gain from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters during the nine months ended October 31, 2019.

(2) Represents severance costs related to a change in the executive management team.

(3) Represents costs associated with a contingency reserve related to a regulatory matter.

(4) Represents costs incurred for the early retirement of our debt.

(5) Represents costs related to the TFL Judgment.

(6) Represents impairments of software costs for a loan management system that was abandoned during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 related to the implementation of a new loan management system.