The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6,268 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 57.6% during 2019-2024.



The global oncology biosimilars market was worth US$ 408 Million in 2018. Cancer is a lifestyle disease that occurs due to the abnormal growth of cells and may result in the formation of a tumor. At present, most of the effective cancer treatments are based on biological drugs, also known as biologics, and include targeted therapies as well as immunotherapies.



These drugs are produced using living organisms, including bacteria, yeast, and animal or plant cells, and require complex manufacturing processes and long development time. As a result, the cost of these drugs is relatively higher, which adds to the expense of cancer treatment.



To lower the price of treatment, the interest in the development of biosimilars of branded oncology biologics has been increasing. These biosimilars are highly similar to the reference biologics in terms of effectiveness and safety and can help in significantly reducing the expenditure on cancer treatment due to their lower cost.



Over the years, the rising number of geriatric population and environmental degradation have increased the prevalence of cancer across the globe. These factors, along with the inflating cost of cancer care, have increased the burden on healthcare systems worldwide.



Consequently, governing authorities in numerous countries are promoting the uptake of biosimilars as a cost-containment measure. For instance, the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has developed information materials for physicians and patients to educate them about biosimilars.



Apart from this, the availability of affordable medication has also been associated with earlier and wider therapy use as well as improved patient access. Besides this, oncology biosimilars can also increase industry competition, owing to which they have the potential to drive down the prices of biological drugs further.



Some of the other growth-inducing factors for the market include approaching patent expiries of branded biologics and increasing research and development (R&D) activities by biosimilar manufacturers.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oncology biosimilars market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global oncology biosimilars industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cancer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global oncology biosimilars industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global oncology biosimilars industry?

What is the structure of the global oncology biosimilars industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global oncology biosimilars industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Drug Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Cancer Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Type

6.1 Monoclonal Antibody

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Immunomodulators

6.3 G-CSF

6.4 Hematopoietic Agents

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Cancer Type

7.1 Lung Cancer

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Colorectal Cancer

7.3 Cervical Cancer

7.4 Breast Cancer

7.5 Kidney Cancer

7.6 Stomach Cancer

7.7 Brain Cancer

7.8 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Online Pharmacies

8.3 Retail Pharmacies

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Biocon

14.3.2 Celltrion Inc.

14.3.3 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

14.3.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

14.3.5 STADA Arzneimittel AG

14.3.6 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.7 Apotex Inc.

14.3.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.3.9 Sandoz International GmbH

14.3.10 BIOCAD

14.3.11 Mylan

14.3.12 F Hoffmann-La Roche



