Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Biosimilars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6,268 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 57.6% during 2019-2024.
The global oncology biosimilars market was worth US$ 408 Million in 2018. Cancer is a lifestyle disease that occurs due to the abnormal growth of cells and may result in the formation of a tumor. At present, most of the effective cancer treatments are based on biological drugs, also known as biologics, and include targeted therapies as well as immunotherapies.
These drugs are produced using living organisms, including bacteria, yeast, and animal or plant cells, and require complex manufacturing processes and long development time. As a result, the cost of these drugs is relatively higher, which adds to the expense of cancer treatment.
To lower the price of treatment, the interest in the development of biosimilars of branded oncology biologics has been increasing. These biosimilars are highly similar to the reference biologics in terms of effectiveness and safety and can help in significantly reducing the expenditure on cancer treatment due to their lower cost.
Over the years, the rising number of geriatric population and environmental degradation have increased the prevalence of cancer across the globe. These factors, along with the inflating cost of cancer care, have increased the burden on healthcare systems worldwide.
Consequently, governing authorities in numerous countries are promoting the uptake of biosimilars as a cost-containment measure. For instance, the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has developed information materials for physicians and patients to educate them about biosimilars.
Apart from this, the availability of affordable medication has also been associated with earlier and wider therapy use as well as improved patient access. Besides this, oncology biosimilars can also increase industry competition, owing to which they have the potential to drive down the prices of biological drugs further.
Some of the other growth-inducing factors for the market include approaching patent expiries of branded biologics and increasing research and development (R&D) activities by biosimilar manufacturers.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Drug Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Cancer Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Drug Type
6.1 Monoclonal Antibody
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Immunomodulators
6.3 G-CSF
6.4 Hematopoietic Agents
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Cancer Type
7.1 Lung Cancer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Colorectal Cancer
7.3 Cervical Cancer
7.4 Breast Cancer
7.5 Kidney Cancer
7.6 Stomach Cancer
7.7 Brain Cancer
7.8 Others
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Hospital Pharmacies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online Pharmacies
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Biocon
14.3.2 Celltrion Inc.
14.3.3 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
14.3.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
14.3.5 STADA Arzneimittel AG
14.3.6 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.7 Apotex Inc.
14.3.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
14.3.9 Sandoz International GmbH
14.3.10 BIOCAD
14.3.11 Mylan
14.3.12 F Hoffmann-La Roche
