BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading car rental brand, Avis, has been named the world’s leading car rental company for the second year in a row at the World Travel Awards 2019 Grand Final. The award was announced at an awards ceremony in Muscat, Oman on 28th November 2019.



The evening marked the climax of the WTA 26th anniversary Grand Tour 2019, with the winners of WTA’s six regional ceremonies going head-to-head for the coveted World titles.

The 26th annual World Travel Awards is globally recognized as a highly prestigious honours programme in global travel and tourism. The awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, and this honour recognises the brands’ commitment to excellence, with an ultimate industry accolade.

Keith Rankin, President, International, Avis Budget Group said: “We’re delighted to be named the world’s best car rental company. This accolade is an indication of our focus on providing the best possible products and experience to our customers. We pride ourselves on delivering premium service, whilst constantly innovating, evolving and adopting the latest technology to reinvent the rental experience, helping to make it more connected, streamlined and on-demand; as shown with the launch of our award-winning Avis App.

“The award is also testament to our highly-trained agents and experienced teams at the 5,500 Avis locations worldwide, delivering increasingly high levels of customer experience and satisfaction. As a leading, global mobility solutions provider, we rely on the expertise and professionalism of our staff. These awards help celebrate their hard work and dedication to excellence.”

About Avis

With approximately 5,500 locations in nearly 170 countries, Avis is one of the world’s largest car rental providers dedicated to expanding on-demand mobility solutions and personalizing the customer experience. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR ), which is the parent company of Avis, Budget, Zipcar, Payless, Apex Car Rentals, France Cars, Maggiore, Morini Rent and Turiscar. Through these leading mobility brands, customers can get just about any type of vehicle (car, truck, van), for any length of time (minute, hour, day, month), for any purpose (business, leisure), across more than 11,000 locations in approximately 180 countries. For more information, visit www.avis.com and follow @avisinnovation.

Contact details:

MHP Communications