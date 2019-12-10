Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whiskey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global whiskey market was valued at US$ 56.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 76.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2024.
Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage manufactured by fermenting the grain mash of malted barley, rye, wheat or corn. It is commonly aged in wooden barrels and is consumed as a rejuvenating and recreational drink. The most popular styles of whiskey include scotch whiskey, grain whiskey, blended whiskey, Irish and American whiskey.
The consumption of whiskey at a moderate rate is considered beneficial for health as it reduces the risk of developing heart and blood pressure-related complications. However, excessive intake is associated with critical health issues. In cases of medical emergencies, it is also used as an alternative to alcohol to disinfect wounds.
Innovations and advancements in the manufacturing of alcoholic drinks, coupled with an increase in the number of whiskey distilleries across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is also an increasing demand for premium and super-premium whiskeys across both developed and emerging nations.
Furthermore, changing lifestyles of consumers and the growing trend of socializing and mid-week/weekend parties among working professionals are also influencing the market positively. Whiskey is often associated with a desire to showcase class and sophistication among peers, which has resulted in consumers looking for innovative and unique drinking experiences.
Additionally, extensive promotional activities by manufacturers to strengthen distribution and purchase channels, along with the development of online retailing portals that provide consumers with a hassle-free shopping experience, is driving the market further. Moreover, product innovations such as organic whiskeys are gaining rapid preference among consumers across the globe.
Other factors, including rising disposable income levels and increasing urbanization, are also projected to contribute to the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Diageo plc, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, Pernod Ricard, The Brown-Forman Corporation, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd, The Edrington Group, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd, Constellation Brands, La Martiniquaise, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Whiskey Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Quality
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 American Whisky
6.2 Irish Whisky
6.3 Scotch Whisky
6.4 Canadian Whisky
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Quality
7.1 Premium
7.2 High-End Premium
7.3 Super Premium
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Off-Trade
8.2 On-Trade
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.2 North America
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Diageo plc
14.3.2 Bacardi Limited
14.3.3 Suntory Beverage & Food Limited
14.3.4 Pernod Ricard
14.3.5 The Brown-Forman Corporation
14.3.6 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
14.3.7 William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd.
14.3.8 The Edrington Group
14.3.9 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.10 Constellation Brands
14.3.11 La Martiniquaise
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icbm6f
