The global modular UPS market is expected to reach USD 4.43 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The modular UPS allows flexible adaption of the UPS power based on power requirements.
The scalability of modular UPS is driving the growth of the market. A scalable data center gets immense advantages from the implementation of modular UPS system topology as it improves electrical efficiency by offering scalability options. Enterprises across several sectors become progressively dependent on UPS systems to get uninterrupted and protected power for their data resources. Instead of a single fixed installation, UPSs become better cost and energy-efficient systems by aggregations of smaller modules operating together in parallel. These can effortlessly be incrementally scaled to exact power requirements.
Escalating growth of the colocation industry is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. At present, as the ubiquity and requirement of internet hosting continue to surge, SMEs and large enterprises must cater to the demands to stay pertinent and available online. Colocation facilities act as a type of data center that rents equipment space and bandwidth to enterprises and businesses that require a network service provider at an affordable cost. Modular UPS systems protect uptime of large data centers and deliver facility-wide protection for sensitive electronics. These types of UPS ensure smooth operation critical systems during power disturbances, including blackouts, brownouts, surges, sags, or noise interference.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global modular UPS market on the basis of power rating, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:
Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
