Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.
The increasing incorporation of advanced security features in the automobiles and the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems has augmented the demand for automotive wiring harnesses and connectors across the globe.
Automobile manufacturers are replacing copper cables with plastic optical fiber (POF) to improve data transmission and design flexibility, along with reducing the overall vehicle weight. The effective functioning of POF requires automotive connectors. Additionally, advanced automotive systems utilize memory and data storage connectors for supporting Wi-Fi networks in automated vehicles. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles, is further contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems, along with the incorporation of machine learning in self-driving vehicles are expected to drive the market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being TE Connectivity, Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC), Yazaki Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics, Luxshare Precision, JST Manufacturing, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rosenberger, Hu Lane Associate Inc., Samtec, Lumberg Holding, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Connectors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Connection Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Connector Type
5.5 Market Breakup by System Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Connection Type
6.1 Wire to Wire Connection
6.2 Wire to Board Connection
6.3 Board to Board Connection
7 Market Breakup by Connector Type
7.1 PCB Connectors
7.2 IC Connectors
7.3 RF Connectors
7.4 Fiber Optic Connectors
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by System Type
8.1 Sealed Connector System
8.2 Unsealed Connector System
9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
9.1 Passenger Cars
9.2 Commercial Vehicles
9.3 Electric Vehicles
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Body Control and Interiors
10.2 Safety and Security System
10.3 Engine Control and Cooling System
10.4 Fuel and Emission Control
10.5 Infotainment
10.6 Navigation & Instrumentation
10.7 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 TE Connectivity
15.3.2 Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC)
15.3.3 Yazaki Corporation
15.3.4 Molex Incorporated
15.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
15.3.6 Amphenol Corporation
15.3.7 Japan Aviation Electronics
15.3.8 Luxshare Precision
15.3.9 JST Manufacturing
15.3.10 Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
15.3.11 Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.
15.3.12 AVX Corporation
15.3.13 Kyocera Corporation
15.3.14 Rosenberger
15.3.15 Hu Lane Associate Inc.
15.3.16 Samtec
15.3.17 Lumberg Holding
