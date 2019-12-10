Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CRISPR Cas9 Market, Clinical Trials & Therapeutic Application Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



CRISPR is one such technology that has totally revolutionized the working process in the scientific field. It has been only a few years since its discovery and CRISPR has started dominating the research labs all over the world. In spite of being a newly discovered technology, CRISPR has come out with the latest methodologies of treating diseases with genetic or lifestyle inherited diseases.



Making targeted changes to the genome of an individual which was a long-standing goal for the researchers, has now become a dream come like a true situation. The development of CRISPR technology has helped the bio-medical researchers to put out any experiment in an efficient way. CRISPR is not the first tool to get discovered for performing gene editing but it has made its way all to the top of the list in gene-editing technologies.



CRISPR technology comes with a lot of potential in it. It is the most advanced technology for treating deadly diseases that mankind is suffering from. CRISPR is successful in showing positive results in curing diseases such as sickle cell anemia, cancer, hepatitis B and cholesterol. CRISPR is used for producing alterations in the somatic cell lines as well as the germline (reproductive cells). With this application of CRISPR, it is possible to correct the mutation residing inside the genome of a fetus.



Clinical trials about the CRISPR components help in achieving the efficacy of the technology. More than 30 CRISPR-Cas9 clinical trials are going on, with a participation of more than 1,000 patients. Among all the countries, the US and China are the most active countries that are running the maximum number of trials. CRISPR has not only marked its presence in the pharma sector, but it has also come across a long path in gaining respect in the agriculture field. There is constant innovation going on in the laboratories for attaining maximum benefits from the CRISPR components.



The increasing potential benefits received from CRISPR are creating an unimaginable effect on the market of CRISPR across the globe. The market of CRISPR is going through giant progress, as the benefits from CRISPR are increasing day by day. The market of CRISPR has shown a tremendous jump over the last few years. Researchers are also exploring different ways of utilizing CRISPR in both diagnostic as well as therapeutic development.



The successful commercialization of such development is likely to drive the market's revenue growth. The market of CRISPR is also driven by the increasing number of cancer cases, autoimmune diseases in the world. In spite of the increasing cancer cases around the globe, other major factors driving the growth of CRISPR are the leading manufacturers of the pharmaceutical industry, technological advancements and the presence of skilled researchers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to CRISPR-Cas9

1.1 Overview

1.2 History of CRISPR-Cas9 Technology



2. Mechanism of Action

2.1 Immune Defense with CRISPR in Single-Celled Microorganisms

2.2 CRISPR Technology



3. Delivery Methods for CRISPR-Cas9

3.1 Delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 components through Physical Methods

3.1.1 Microinjection

3.1.2 Electroporation

3.1.3 Hydrodynamic Delivery

3.2 Delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 Components through Viral Vectors

3.2.1 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

3.2.2 Lentivirus & Adenovirus

3.3 Delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 Components through Non-Viral Vectors (Biomaterials)

3.3.1 Liposomes

3.3.2 Gold Nanoparticles

3.3.3 DNA Nanoclew



4. CRISPR-Cas9: A Home to a Variety of Applications

4.1 Advantages Accompanying CRISPR-Cas9 Technology

4.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Comparison with other Genome Editing Tools



5. Global CRISPR-Cas9 Clinical Trials by Company & Indication

5.1 Research

5.2 Preclinical

5.3 Phase-I

5.4 Phase-I/II

5.5 Phase-II



6. Global CRISPR-Cas9 Market Current Overview

6.1 Global CRISPR Market Analysis

6.2 Global CRISPR Market Regional Scenario



7. Elimination of Genetic Disease: Sickle-Cell Anemia through CRISPR-Cas9

7.1 Overview

7.2 Sickle Cell Treatment with CRISPR

7.3 Clinical Trial for Testing CRISPR against Sickle Cell Anemia



8. Revolutionizing the Treatment of Beta-Thalassemia

8.1 Overview

8.2 CRISPR Application in Treating Beta-Thalassemia

8.3 CRISPR Clinical Trial for Beta-Thalassemia



9. Potential for Curing Cancer

9.1 Overview

9.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Fight for Cancer

9.3 CRISPR Trial for Cancer Treatment Research



10. CRISPR-Cas9: A Step Closer to Treat Huntington's Disease

10.1 Overview

10.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Towards Huntington's Disease

10.3 CRISPR Mediated Treatment of Huntington's Disease in Mouse Models



11. CRISPR-Cas9 Technique to Reverse Obesity Epidemic (Type 2 Diabetes)

11.1 Overview

11.2 CRISPR Treatment for Obesity

11.3 Clinical Trials for Reducing Obesity Using CRISPR



12. CRISPR-Cas9 Treatment for Cholesterol

12.1 Overview

12.2 Expanding the Application of CRISPR for Cholesterol

12.3 Lab Clinical Studies Reflecting the Positive Side of CRISPR



13. CRISPR-Cas9 Against Malaria

13.1 Overview

13.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Technology for Malaria Treatment

13.3 Mosquitoes Carrying Parasites Eliminated using CRISPR-Cas9



14. CRISPR-Cas9 for Knocking Out Cystic Fibrosis

14.1 Overview

14.2 CRISPR-Cas9: A Versatile Tool for Deactivating CFTR

14.3 Development & Research: CRISPR-Cas9



15. CRISPR-Cas9 for the Removal of Hepatitis B

15.1 Overview

15.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Rising against cccDNA

15.3 Clinical Lab Studies Clears HBV cccDNA on Human Cell Lines



16. Permanent Cure for HIV/AIDS Treatment

16.1 Overview

16.2 CRISPR-Cas9 for Deleting CCR5 Gene

16.3 Clinical Results Achieved Using CRISPR-Cas9 for HIV/AIDS

16.4 Gene-Edited Babies: HIV resistant



17. CRISPR Hope for Alzheimer's Disease

17.1 Overview

17.2 CRISPR-Cas9 for Alzheimer's Disease

17.3 Lab Clinical Studies for Eliminating Alzheimer's



18. CRISPR-Cas9 to Correct Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

18.1 Overview

18.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Technology Over-Powering DMD Gene

18.3 CRISPR Success in Treating DMD in Mice Models



19. CRISPR Enhances the Reach of Immunotherapy

19.1 CRISPR for Immunosuppressive Defects

19.2 CRISPR Mediated Generation of CAR-T Cells



20. Global CRISPR-Cas9 Market Dynamics

20.1 Market Drivers for CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy

20.2 Challenges Overpowering CRISPR



21. Global CRISPR-Cas9 Market Future Outlook



22. Competitive Landscape

22.1 Beam Therapeutics

22.2 Casebia Therapeutics

22.3 CRISPR Therapeutics

22.4 EdiGENE Corporation

22.5 Editas Medicine

22.6 Emendo Biotherapeutics

22.7 Intellia Therapeutics

22.8 Modalis Therapeutics

22.9 Neon Therapeutics

22.10 Refuge Biotechnologies

22.11 Sarepta Therapeutics

22.12 Vertex Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thqbfs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900