ANNOUNCEMENT

10.12.2019

Inbank AS

Estonian FSA has approved the merger of Inbank AS and Mokilizingas AB

Estonian Financial Supervision Authority has approved the merger of Inbank AS and Mokilizingas AB. This allows to complete the merger of Inbank and Mokilizingas, which was signed on May 15 this year. Inbank will continue operating in Lithuania as a branch established on 15 November 2019.



Following the completion of the merger, Mokilizingas AB will cease to exist and Inbank AS will become the legal successor of Mokilizingas AB. All the assets, rights and obligations of Mokilizingas will be transferred to Inbank Lithuanian branch on the date of registration of the merger in the Estonian Commercial Register, expected in Q4 2019. After the merger, Inbank will continue operations in Lithuania under the business name of AS Inbank filialas.

The merger is intra-group and does not change the amount, content or nature of Inbank's assets. The financial results of the merging companies have been consolidated at Inbank level and made available to all Inbank investors through the information system of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The purpose of the merger is to simplify and harmonize the legal structure of the group and to create a more cost-effective management system.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 1,750 active partners and 550,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.



Additional information:



Kärri Brewster-Palts

Inbank AS

Head of Group Marketing

karri.brewster-palts@inbank.ee

+372 5565 5500