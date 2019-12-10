Five innovative cannabis education courses will be available to students in January 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc.’s (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) cannabis education division, FoliEdge Academy Inc., has entered into a definitive Educational Products Distribution Agreement with Seneca to develop and deliver new courses and programs focused on aspects of the cannabis industry in Canada.

There is a critical demand for all levels of cannabis education, from beginner survey courses to in-depth post-graduate certificate courses for professionals in production, medical and policy roles. It is with the goal of meeting this need by delivering top quality education that FoliEdge Academy has aligned with Seneca, a leading postsecondary institution in Ontario that is continuously innovating and developing new content for its students and stakeholders.

FoliEdge Academy and Seneca’s Faculty of Continuing Education & Training have launched five online self-study courses, including:

● Cannabis 101 A Beginner’s Guide: Broad information for the general public and anyone with an interest in the sector

● Cannabis - Patient and Family Education: Detailed information for patients and their families who have decided to undertake cannabinoid therapy

● Cannabis - Employer and Employee Education: Detailed information about policy, regulation and application for large employers and staff, unions and professionals

● Referring Doctors: Practical steps and approaches for doctors on referring patients to specialty clinics

● Cannabinoid Therapy: Curated clinical education for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare alliance workers

In addition to the new courses, FoliEdge Academy and Seneca will work together to develop tailored programs to give students the opportunity for cannabis specialization related to their career or current area of study.

FoliEdge Academy is an online cannabis education and certification platform. It features proprietary, interactive courses customized for large organizations including public and private sector employers, unions, insurance and healthcare providers, and educational institutions. FoliEdge Academy course content forms an important element of Aleafia Health’s scalable cannabis health and wellness ecosystem, integrating with the company’s medical cannabis clinic network with 70,000 patients seen to date. The evidence-based courses draw upon the Company’s 10 million-point medical cannabis dataset and other research performed by Aleafia Health.



With the federal legalization of cannabis in Canada in 2018, there was a recognition that there would be an increased demand for trained and re-trained experts and new staff to support the booming growth of cannabis companies in the country.

"I am thrilled by the open access planned by Seneca. Their philosophy is clear: to ensure as many students as possible are able to take the courses we build together using leading-edge education and training tools from our FoliEdge Academy," said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

"The flexibility of the programming being offered is totally focused on the needs of students,” said Jeff McCarthy, Dean of the Faculty of Continuing Education and Training “We are excited to apply the education techniques and the specific cannabis content from FoliEdge Academy to help students enhance their job opportunities, and support the industry and government demand for new, relevant training for their employees."

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

Learn more: www.AleafiaHealth.com; www.FoliEdgeAdademy.com

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca’s expert faculty provide a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work.

Find out more at Seneca .

