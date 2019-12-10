SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 7, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against 2U, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs, that the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance, that, as a result, the Company’s business model was not sustainable, that the Company would slow its program launches, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



