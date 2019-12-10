Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries - Market Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Report Findings

UAE is the top destinations for Indian MICE tourists

India is one of the fastest-growing outbound MICE tourism markets

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for more than 15% share of the total outbound MICE spending by Indians in 2018

The India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries is set to surpass US$ 5 Billion by 2025.



This report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India Outbound MICE travelers flow, revenue, and main destination markets.

The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore India Outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. The report includes historical data from 2014 - 2018 and forecasts until 2025.



A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 6 GCC nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.



The 6 GCC countries included in this report are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.



Latest Industry Data Included

India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 - 2025)

India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) to GCC Countries (2014 - 2025)

India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) to GCC Countries (2014 - 2025)

6 GCC Countries Indian MICE Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2014 - 2025)

6 GCC Countries Indian MICE Travelers Spending and Forecast (2014 - 2025)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Size & Analysis: India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2014 - 2025)

2.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to GCC Countries & Forecast

2.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in GCC Countries & Forecast



3. India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2014 - 2025)

3.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share to GCC Countries & Forecast

3.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share in GCC Countries & Forecast



4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries In-depth Analysis (2014 - 2025)

5.1 United Arab Emirates (UAE) - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.2 Saudi Arabia - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.3 Oman - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.4 Bahrain - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.5 Kuwait - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.6 Qatar - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast



