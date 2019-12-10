DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, a long-standing leader of Passive Optical Networking (PON) solutions, along with Network Runners, Inc., a top Value Added Solutions Provider of niche Information Technology solutions, today announced they will partner to showcase military-grade network solutions that improve IT physical infrastructure defensibility at the Charleston Defense Contractors Association (CDCA) Defense Summit, on December 11-12, 2019, at booth 105.



Tellabs Optical LAN government solutions play vital roles in providing a more secure network inside buildings and across extended campus, enabling security policies and procedures to be implemented consistently, with fewer human errors and across a more reliable network. Furthermore, Passive Optical LAN has the distinction of being one of the technologies offering promise to US Department of Defense as cited in the DoD Digital Modernization Strategy Plan for FY19-23, because it offers:

Lower network infrastructure, operational and maintenance costs

Saves space with smaller, higher-capacity, single mode fiber cable

Extends high-speed connectivity further (>20 kilometers)

And, fiber cabling is far more secure than copper cabling

Network Runners provides solutions to Federal government agencies and organizations through its Women Owned, Small Disadvantaged business contracts and can provide tailored and scalable integration solutions through its Seaport NxG, GSA 8(a) STARS II, GSA Schedule 70, and GSA PSS (Professional Services Schedule) contracts. Network Runners’ IT systems integration capabilities can help ensure that agencies and organizations can quickly implement and realize the benefits of secure networks with lower infrastructure, operational and maintenance costs.

“We are excited to co-exhibit at this year’s CDCA Defense Summit with our partner, Tellabs, and we will feature their Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions,” said Manoj Bhatia, president and co-founder of Network Runners. “As an economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) based in Virginia, Network Runners has extensive experience and broad expertise in delivering customized solutions to the DoD and its Civilian customers.”

“It’s important for us to educate the CDCA Defense Summit attendees on how Passive Optical LAN infrastructure can remove points of vulnerability from a military grade network, thus reduce device and the operational attack surface of a network - less surface is easier to manage and defend against cyber security threats,” said Tom Parisi, Vice-President Government Sales for Tellabs. “We look forward to collaborating with Network Runners at the CDCA Defense Summit to connect government organizations and contractors with appropriate solutions and contract vehicles.”

For more detailed information about CDCA Defense Summit, we invite you to access our joint online resources for Tellabs Optical LAN and Network Runners.

About Network Runners

Network Runners, Inc. (NRI) is a growing technology consulting services company serving the Commercial and Federal market space since 2009. While continuing to serve its original Commercial clients, NRI’s largest presence is now in the Civil and Department of Defense agencies; providing Information Technology and Organizational Support solutions to the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Joint Agencies, DIA, USDA/NIFA, USDA/FNS, USDA/FSIS, USDA/FSA, BPD, BFS etc. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, NRI is an established ISO 9001: 2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 14001 and CMMI Maturity Level 3, Women Owned Small Business, Virginia MBE and Maryland MBE.

www.networkrunners.com

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

www.tellabs.com

