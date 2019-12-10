SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: HCSG shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) in April 2017 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: HCSG shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 22, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Healthcare Services Group, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants made false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Healthcare Services securities and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Healthcare Services securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019 by misrepresenting the value of the Company’s business and prospects by overstating its earnings and concealing the significant defects in its internal controls.



On September 17, 2019, an amended complaint was filed.



On November 18, 2019, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.



