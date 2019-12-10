Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft synthetic vision system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
The increasing occurrence of CFIT incidences is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The CFIT is an event in which the aircraft, under pilot's control, accidentally flows into water, mountain, ground or any other obstacle. By using aircraft SVS, the pilot becomes aware of the potential dangers, which enables timely alterations of the route.
Furthermore, constant safety improvements in commercial and other types of aviation aircraft are significantly increasing the product demand. With the increasing air traffic, there is a growing need for highly efficient flight safety mechanisms. Additionally, the introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) has enhanced the utilization of aircraft SVS as they require accurate projections for correct navigation even under challenging environmental conditions.
Moreover, factors such as increasing construction of airports in emerging nations along with the implementation of stringent government policies regarding passenger safety are further expected to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cobham, Garmin, Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Elbit Systems Ltd, Thales Group, Safran, Mercury Systems, Harris Corporation, Universal Avionics Systems, Aspen Avionics, Avidyne Corporation, ENSCO, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Operation
5.5 Market Breakup by Display System
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Synthetic Vision
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Longwave IR
6.1.2.2 Shortwave IR
6.1.2.3 Millimeter Wave RADAR
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Enhanced Vision
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 IR
6.2.2.2 Millimeter Wave RADAR
6.2.2.3 Combined EVS
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Operation
7.1 Manned
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Unmanned
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Display System
8.1 Primary Flight Display
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Navigation Display
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Heads-up and Helmet Mounted Display
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Civil Aviation
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Military Aviation
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 General Aviation
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Cobham
15.3.2 Garmin
15.3.3 Honeywell International
15.3.4 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)
15.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd
15.3.6 Thales Group
15.3.7 Safran
15.3.8 Mercury Systems
15.3.9 Harris Corporation
15.3.10 Universal Avionics Systems
15.3.11 Aspen Avionics
15.3.12 Avidyne Corporation
15.3.13 ENSCO
