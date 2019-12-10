SKOKIE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac , the most experienced Apple device buyback partner, announced it has added a second Apple expert to manage device buybacks on the west coast. Matt Hannegan joined the company as director of procurement for the west region. Click to Tweet .



Second Life Mac buys pre-owned Apple devices from schools and enterprises, allowing these organizations to recoup the remaining value in these devices and use the funds for future technology purchases. As a director of procurement for the west region, Hannegan will provide enterprises and schools advice and buyback assistance for their used Apple devices.

Hannegan is a seasoned, award-winning enterprise and education technology sales executive. Prior to joining Second Life Mac, Hannegan was with Apple, Inc. for nearly 10 years, where he was a senior account executive. At Apple, Hannegan grew and managed an $18 million annual territory, with a focus on 1:1 mobile learning. Over the last nine years, Hannegan was responsible for $190 million in Apple device sales. In 2016 he was just one of two account executives in the country to be promoted to senior account executive. Hannegan also held senior sales positions for enterprise clients with Altura Communications Solutions, Altitude Software and Rockwell Call Centers. He resides in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

“This is a great time to be joining Second Life Mac, as organizations embrace the ease of use and cost effectiveness of Apple devices for learning and for work,” said Hannegan. “These devices hold their value and people are now just beginning to understand that pre-owned Apple devices are a valuable asset. Second Life Mac is positioned to help these organizations get value for their devices, and I’m excited to leverage my Apple expertise to help them.”

With the addition of Hannegan, Second Life Mac procurement experts have more than 75 years of combined experience at Apple and have handled more than $1 billion in Apple transactions.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac partners with schools and enterprises to create sustainable technology budgets by purchasing their pre-owned Apple devices. The income organizations receive for their aging devices can be used to invest in new technology.

Devices are evaluated, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.



