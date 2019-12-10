Longmont, CO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parascript, which supplies the digital workforce with automated document classification, extraction and data entry solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually, announced today its partnership with BRYJ, Inc. A consultancy and solutions provider, BRYJ streamlines healthcare workflows using intelligent document capture technology. The collaboration will help ensure the healthcare industry has access to the most advanced document automation leveraging Parascript Smart Learning capture.

Focused on creating digital and human bridges in healthcare, BRYJ helps healthcare organizations turn documents into data. After 25 years specializing in healthcare process automation, Mike Hurley co-founded BRYJ in 2018 because he saw the need to further streamline administrative and clinical ingestion of information and its distribution.

“We spent a lot of time looking at the marketplace and at what technologies customers really need, which is to speed up their processes with technologies that do not require a lot of handholding or complex setup. We narrowed our search down to three products that claimed to have machine learning. We did some Proof of Concepts and dug into the technology,” said Mike Hurley, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at BRYJ. “One of the tests we did was on a thousand faxed in claim forms, and Parascript’s hit rate was astounding. So, we decided to partner with Parascript because of its longevity in the marketplace, its significant enterprise-level customer base and its advancements in machine learning.”

Parascript advanced capture uses a variety of machine learning techniques to automate configuration and optimize performance for production deployment and ongoing maintenance. Parascript’s goals are in line with BRYJ, and that is, to enable enterprises with highly optimized intelligent document capture without the complexity and costs that typically come with it.

“Healthcare continues to deal with a significant amount of medical information transmitted via fax or paper. We—here at Parascript—are excited to partner with BRYJ as they are experts in healthcare from both the administrative and clinical side, which is unique,” said Bill Johnson, Vice President of Global Sales at Parascript.

Even with billions spent on digital records and interoperability, healthcare transactions still have a long way to go. The future of healthcare will have much more born-digital documents.

“Whittling down the paper and helping our healthcare customers move towards interoperability are our ultimate goals because where we really need to get to is data to data,” said Hurley. “But it’s going to take time, and what we see happening now is customers changing their workflows: how they interact with data and how they use it. We think turning those documents into data can help our customers move towards interoperability and meet the future in a data-centric world.”

About BRYJ Healthcare

BRYJ delivers services and solutions that transform processes within and between health plans, hospitals and other healthcare businesses. These services and solutions aim to turn documents into data, enabling processes that lower costs, improve customer experience and speed clinical and administrative processes. We have worked with health plans for over 20 years, focused on creating world-class processes through business process transformation consulting and solutions. Visit BRYJ.

About Parascript, LLC

Parascript supplies the digital workforce with AI-based software that automates human tasks involved with document-based information. Parascript provides intelligent capture leveraging machine learning with real-time adaptability and auto-configuration. Our software offers easy-to-use, image-based analysis, classification, data location, extraction and verification. More than 100 billion documents for financial services, government organizations and the healthcare industry are analyzed annually by Parascript software. Parascript offers its technology both as software products and as software-enabled services to our partners. Our BPO, service provider, OEM and value-added reseller network partners leverage, integrate and distribute Parascript software in the U.S. and across the world. Visit Parascript.

