“Our new test results for our Hemp You Can Feel™ infusion technology are very impressive, exceeding even our optimistic expectations,” commented CEO Arman Tabatabaei. “While Hemp You Can Feel™ is based on hemp extracts, certified independent laboratory testing utilizing high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) indicated undetectable levels of all hemp extracts and major cannabinoids and an absence of other compounds. We believe the uses for this advanced infusion technology are many, especially as a replacement for alcohol in various beverages.”

The Company recently introduced Hemp You Can Feel™, an infusion technology that provides unparalleled relaxation while allowing the consumer to avoid the negative health effects of alcohol consumption. The technology is based on a manufacturing process that is all natural and relies on no chemical surfactants, stabilizers or additives in order to produce an infusion technology with virtually no detectable taste and excellent food and beverage integration characteristics.

The Company is today announcing separate test results on three new infusions, including the Hemp You Can Feel™ technology in powder form, in a liquid concentrate form and in a premixed nonalcoholic cocktail formulation. In industry standard HPLC-based potency testing conducted by licensed independent laboratories, hemp extract and cannabinoid levels were undetectable for all three preparations. More extensive analysis designed to indicate other similar compounds showed zero presence.

MCTC plans to use this technology as the basis for products it plans to introduce over the coming months. Additionally, the Company plans to license the technology and “white label” manufacture products in its licensed Los Angeles facility, as appropriate.

While additional testing will be required, the Company also believes this unique infusion technology could prove useful as an ultra-low-level cannabidiol (CBD) delivery system for foods and beverages.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, “Our next step is to create microparticles and nanoparticles of Hemp You Can Feel™ utilizing our patent-pending particle creation process. We think these new microparticle and nanoparticle technologies could prove very useful for advanced food and beverage infusion. We believe this additional area of research is especially topical considering the recent warnings put forth by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning the use of CBD in foods and beverages.”

The Company has recently filed four patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with its patent counsel to protect various aspects of this new technology. Additionally, as previously announced, the Company plans to continue in other areas of delivery systems research, including its programs pertaining to polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers. The version of Hemp You Can Feel™ being discussed in this release is non-nanoparticle based.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

