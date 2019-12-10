﻿A closely related party to Executive Vice President Anne-Lene Midseim has on 3 December 2019 sold 400 shares in Norsk Hydro ASA at a price of NOK 31.60 per share. The sale was initiated in connection with termination of a VPS account agreement by the account manager. Midseim's new holding in Hydro, including closely related parties, is 29 862 shares.

