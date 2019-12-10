Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global milk packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
Milk is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins and fatty acids, and it assists in maintaining healthy bones, enhancing the immune system and preventing diseases like hypertension. Consequently, the demand for milk is increasing significantly which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the global milk packaging market.
Moreover, due to growing environmental awareness and consumers preference toward the usage of eco-friendly packaging materials, numerous manufacturers are financing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative packaging solutions. Further, the rising demand for single-serve milk packs is anticipated to impel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Some of the other growth inducing factors are increasing global population, inflating income levels, rising number of health-conscious consumers, diversified applications of milk in the food and beverage industry and the easy availability of flavored milk variants in the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Milk Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Cups
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cans
6.3 Bottles
6.4 Pouches
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Glass
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Plastic
7.3 Metal
7.4 Paperboard
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Europe
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 North America
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.5 Latin America
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Amcor Limited
13.3.2 Indevco
13.3.3 Evergreen Packaging
13.3.4 Stanpac Inc.
13.3.5 Elopak AS
13.3.6 Ball Corporation
13.3.7 Graham Packaging Company Inc.
13.3.8 SF Holdings Group Inc.
13.3.9 RPC Group PLC
13.3.10 Blue Ridge Paper Products
13.3.11 Crown Holdings
13.3.12 CkS Packaging
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
