Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it co-hosted, sponsored and attended three separate events during Miami Art Week, each of which highlighted the Company’s Full Spectrum CBD products.



Veritas Farms was the Health and Wellness sponsor of the Art Miami event where the Company showcased its large tincture Full Spectrum CBD which was sampled by attendees in CBD infused cocktails and various food items, including CBD freshly tempered chocolate throughout the event. The Veritas Farms booths were so busy that over 800 samples of CBD-infused chocolate were passed out within the first two hours of sampling.

The Faena Forum Toast to Basel event was another highly successful night as guests sampled many of its Full Spectrum CBD products through infused CBD cocktails and previewed its new large Veritas Beauty™ product line. This exclusive VIP event had amazing displays of high-end art being purchased throughout the night, wonderful live music and Austin Powers showcasing various Veritas Farms™ products.

The CityPlace Doral Event was an extension of Miami Art Week events held from December 5th through 7th. The event featured free samples of Veritas Farms™ brand products for the many attendees visiting the Company’s booth. The event also featured fine art, music, and local restaurants’ menu items.

As a result of the Company showcasing its Full Spectrum CBD product line at each of these events, the Company has received many new potential business opportunities because of its sponsorship. Moreover, Veritas Farms received valuable consumer feedback from the sampling of its products, and management looks forward to continuing the tradition of annually sponsoring and hosting Miami Art Week events such as these.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “Our team had an amazing week sharing our products with so many new people at each event. Our goal was increasing brand awareness and after seeing lines of people to speak with experts on our products, I believe we accomplished just that. We believe it is very important to have a presence at these events and we look forward to expanding our presence during Miami Art Week, again next year.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

