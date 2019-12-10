BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in industrial vision solutions, is pleased to announce its newest smart system, VICORE ™.



This flexible system offers excellent performance for inspection applications using traditional 2D, thermal, and 3D imaging or a combination thereof. Its small, book-style format consumes minimal cabinet space and provides convenient, front-accessible connections for cameras, I/O and system components. This includes a dedicated industrial Ethernet port that offers efficient communication with complementary factory devices using Ethernet/IP or Profinet. VICORE can be setup and deployed as a standalone system, with attached HDMI display and keyboard, or as a remotely accessible networked device through its LAN port.

“The VICORE system is sensor friendly, cabinet friendly, 3rd party device friendly and user friendly,” says Steve Geraghty, General Manager of Teledyne DALSA Industrial Products. “This is truly a smart choice for anyone looking for performance and flexibility in system design at an affordable price.”

To maximize user and application reach, VICORE offers a choice of embedded application software. New users, or users of Teledyne smart camera technology, can be up and running in minutes with their easy-to-use iNspect™ software. For users that need additional flexibility or customization, Teledyne’s flagship Sherlock™ 7 software has them covered. For users looking to measure height features using 3D profile sensors, our newly released Sherlock™ 8 software will do the trick. Sherlock 8 expands on Sherlock 7 capabilities and offers improved ease-of-use.

VICORE is the smart choice for:

Dual camera applications

Low-cost high resolution (up to 25 Megapixel) applications

Thermal applications using Teledyne Calibir™ cameras

3D applications using Teledyne Z-Trak™ profile sensors

Surface applications using Genie™ Nano with multi-segment lighting (Shape from Shading)

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv .

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Senior Manager, Global Media Relations & Content Development

519-886-6000 ext. 2187

geralyn.miller@teledyne.com

Sales Contacts:

Sales.americas@teledyne.com

Sales.europe@teledyne.com

Sales.asia@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a1b31a4-8dcf-4365-8a17-e34a84de71cf.