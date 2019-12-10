DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating narcolepsy, announced today the appointment of Mark McCamish, MD, Ph.D. to its board of directors, effective immediately.



“We are pleased to have Dr. McCamish join our board of directors. He brings Avadel tremendous experience as a senior executive overseeing research and development at several leading global companies, including Abbott, Amgen, and Sandoz,” stated Mr. Geoffrey Glass, Chairman of the Board. “Dr. McCamish has demonstrated a commercial mindset in establishing novel research, development, and regulatory strategies that led to approvals and commercial successes in multiple therapeutic areas and various dosage forms. This deep domain expertise, coupled with his leadership experience as CEO of Forty Seven, Inc., make him a great addition to the Avadel board of directors.”

Dr. McCamish is an internationally recognized expert in drug development and manufacturing. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Forty Seven, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTSV), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company focused on developing therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. Prior to Forty Seven, Inc., Dr. McCamish was the Global Head of Biopharmaceutical Development at Sandoz International, a Novartis company. Dr. McCamish was acknowledged by Novartis with a Chairman award for 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015, and the European Antibody Congress named Dr. McCamish one of the top 50 global antibody industry influencers. Prior to Sandoz, Dr. McCamish served as a member of the executive team of PDL Biopharma, Inc. across several roles, including SVP and Chief Medical Officer. He helped lead the spin out of PDL’s R&D business, which was named Facet Biotech. Due to clinical advances made in both multiple sclerosis with daclizumab and multiple myeloma with elotuzumab, Facet Biotech was acquired by Abbott Labs. Dr. McCamish has also held senior R&D roles at Perlegen Sciences, Amgen, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

After earning a Ph.D. in Human Nutrition from Penn State and MD from UCLA, he completed his residency and fellowship training at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis). He has also held professorships at UC Davis and Ohio State University.

