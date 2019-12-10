HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session that will begin at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com .

Every Second Counts!™

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa

(781) 430-8289

mragosa@kiniksa.com



