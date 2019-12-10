BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results, along with its business outlook, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 a.m. PST.



The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 5263248. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through December 24, 2019. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using pass code 5263248. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com .

About Cerence Inc.

