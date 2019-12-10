Dover, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iJustOrder, a mobile engagement and e-commerce platform specializing in on-demand delivery, announced the completion of its comprehensive restructuring. Launched in August 2019, this restructuring was accompanied by a reorganization of the board of directors and the executive leadership team. The company reports that all required filings and documentation are complete, and shareholder updates have been distributed.

The restructuring included conversion from an LLC to a Delaware C-Corporation, reorganization of the board of directors and executive leadership team, revamp of policies and procedures, changes to the supply chain, development of a new product roadmap, and a rebranding campaign.

“We recognized that strategic changes were required in order for the company to grow beyond our hallmark services of in-seat ordering, expedited order pickup, and food service delivery,” said Chandler Young, Founder and CEO of iJustOrder. “We wanted that change to start at the top so that we could lead with a new vision and take strategy to task. From the beginning, we engaged with senior experts that have a track record of success in these areas. We then invited two of them to join our board of directors.”

Last month, the company announced the appointment of Robert Brevelle and Milton Whitley to the board (Yahoo! Finance article). Both have been engaged in the restructuring project since its inception.

“With the unanimous support of the shareholders, we were able to make the necessary changes to successfully position iJustOrder as a leading provider of mobile app solutions,” said Robert Brevelle, Board Member. “Our new structure will provide for agility in the marketplace and foster innovation, while strengthening the company’s brand. We are adding brand ambassadors, graphic designers, social media influencers, software developers, and customer service advocates to our team. Changes in how we do business are already yielding results. We recently signed a new strategic customer.”

The company announced its partnership with the Georgia Swarm Pro Lacrosse Team last month. The Georgia Swarm is a member of the National Lacrosse League (NLL), which is North America’s professional lacrosse league. In 2017, the Swarm became NLL World Champions after a historic 17-5 season and brought Atlanta its first professional world championship in 22 years.

“With a renewed focus on innovation and customer service, the vision and strategic roadmap became clear,” said Milton Whitley, Board Member. “Expanding beyond in-seat service at sporting events will separate us from our competitors. We will rollout new services that customers can use months before the game or concert. Advance discounted ticket purchases, travel and lodging, transportation, parking, merchandizing, loyalty rewards, and social media engagement will complement our existing services. If you want to attend a sporting event or concert, iJustOrder will be the only app you need.”

iJustOrder is a Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) company. It serves customers such as event management companies, universities, vending and food service businesses, professional sports teams and consumers.

About iJustOrder:

iJustOrder is a technology company that develops apps for stadiums and other event venues. Launched in 2017, iJustorder continues to revolutionize the on-demand delivery, in-seat service and concession management marketplaces. Don’t wait in line. Never miss a minute. Learn more at www.ijustorder.com.









For press, employment, partnership or investment opportunities, please contact info@justorder.app. Follow us on Twitter at @iJustOrder.