SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Compass Health Systems, a provider of mental health services, has selected Ooma Enterprise to provide customized voice service and bandwidth management for its nine offices in three states.



Compass Health ( https://www.compasshealthsystems.com/ ), based in North Miami, Florida has 300 employees – half medical professionals, half support and management – staffing five offices in South Florida, three offices in Colorado and one in South Carolina. The company’s previous voice provider couldn’t offer the level of flexibility, project management and customer support required to deliver and maintain a comprehensive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution with diversified bandwidth optimized for both call center and clinical applications.

Ooma Enterprise ( www.ooma.com/enterprise/ ) provides a highly customizable and scalable UCaaS solution for larger businesses and the Ooma team was able to quickly build a tailored solution to meet the needs of Compass Health. Beyond voice service, Ooma is providing sophisticated bandwidth management by combining multiple separate ISP connections at each location and is optimizing quality of service and reliability by deploying advanced software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology. Ooma is also integrating voice service with Compass Health’s cloud-based call center solution.

“Ooma makes me feel they are with me as a stakeholder in the project,” said Greg Miller, director of IT for Compass Health Systems. “With my previous provider, I’d have to submit a ticket and wait for hours before it was even assigned to a technician, no matter the severity of the problem. Ooma is providing a personal and close relationship where I’m not stuck on hold when I need to get my business back up and running.”

Telefonetica ( https://www.telefonetica.com/ ), a technology and telecommunications advisory firm in Coral Gables, Florida, assisted Compass Health in specifying the project requirements and selecting Ooma Enterprise.

“I’m an agnostic technology matchmaker, picking the best solutions for my clients,” said Rudy Martinez, CEO of Telefonetica. “The Ooma team deeply impressed me with both their expertise and their willingness to get to work in creating a custom solution to meet the precise needs of Compass Health.”

“We welcomed the challenge of assisting in Compass Health’s transition from on-premise applications to cloud-based communications and network management,” said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma. “Our API-driven, highly customizable platform made it possible to deliver the functionality Compass Health required, such as unique traffic shaping and throttling designed to optimize bandwidth across diverse WAN connections, so that clinical application data gets priority over less urgent needs such as email while voice gets priority over everything.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg at Ooma

press@ooma.com

650-566-6693