SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialChorus , the workforce communications platform, today announced its fifth annual FutureComms conference will take place on April 29-30, 2020 at Convene at 225 Liberty in New York City. More than 400 communications, HR, IT and business leaders are expected to gather at the event composed of speaking sessions, breakout groups and an interactive Learning Lab with hands-on demos to prepare them for the workplace of the future.



Centered around the theme of “Tackle Transformation,” FutureComms 2020 will feature a new two-day format for the first time in its history, including presentations, interviews, networking opportunities and panel discussions with SocialChorus customers, partners and industry experts about the current and future state of workforce communications. Discussions will focus on how business and communications leaders can make their organizations more agile and competitive amid rapid change, digital transformation and evolving workforce dynamics and preferences.

Featured topics at the conference include:

Develop an actionable strategy – learn how to craft the right strategies and initiatives to get your people on board with company goals

Design for the modern workplace – from digital workspace technologies to "work-from-anywhere" culture, discover the future of a more connected workplace

Execute with confidence – gain the communications tactics that best promote transformation and support strategic business initiatives

Measure and prove impact – find out how to prove the impact and outcomes of employee engagement using the right data and analytics

Real-life stories – hear directly from communications, HR and IT leaders on how they have led transformation and elevated programs to support the business

“As we tackle transformation, we’re excited to bring together business leaders from across functions who can now see with data and insights what communications professionals have always known -- communications drives the bottom line from revenue to retention to employee experience,” said Sonia Fiorenza, vice president of communications and engagement strategies at SocialChorus.

Last year’s FutureComms 2019 featured speakers and attendees from a variety of leading brands and industries, such as J.Crew, Lendlease, Hilton, Phillips66, National Geographic, Whirlpool Corporation, Vodafone Group and more. See the full FutureComms 2019 agenda here .

Full registration for FutureComms 2020 will open in January 2020. To save your spot and receive more information on speaking opportunities and sponsorships, please sign up here .

SocialChorus is the leading workforce communications platform that empowers companies to work as one. We believe a business is only as strong as its people—that’s why we built the only end-to-end solution that can reach, inform, and align every worker with their organization. Employees can feel like an important part of something greater than themselves and find meaning in a job well done. Communicators and leaders can focus on the message, while the platform ensures the content is delivered to the right place, seen by the right people, and acted on in a measurable way. SocialChorus helps the world’s largest global companies transform the way they communicate with millions of employees every day. Learn more at https://www.socialchorus.com/.