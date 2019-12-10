Redwood City, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced the European winners of its annual awards program, the Talend Data Masters. The awards celebrate companies that demonstrate vision and leadership in deploying Talend Data Fabric in compelling ways to help make their businesses more agile, effective, and data-driven. The four grand prize winners and eight winners—representing forward-thinking organizations of all sizes, across a range of industries—were revealed in a ceremony during the Talend Connect London and Talend Connect Paris user conferences.

“Our customers continue to excel because of their ability to adapt to change and overcome complex data challenges,” said Mike Tuchen, CEO, Talend. “The Talend Data Masters winners demonstrate innovative thinking by reinventing their product and service delivery strategies. It’s an honor each year to recognize our customers’ achievements and celebrate their success.”

Data Masters winners are judged based on a range of criteria including creativity and innovation, project scope and complexity, as well as the effectiveness of their cloud and big data use cases and overall business value achieved. This year’s Talend Data Masters recipients include:

Grand Prize Winners

ACCELERATING TIME TO MARKET

L’Oréal - L'Oréal registers more than 500 patents each year and manufactures seven billion products worldwide. Speed is essential to process more than 50 million pieces of data per day coming from a variety of scientific, IoT, and marketing sources. L'Oréal's Research & Innovation relies on Talend and a cloud data lake in Microsoft Azure to run cutting-edge analysis and drive new product innovation.

AstraZeneca - AstraZeneca has built a data lake on AWS and Talend is at the heart of that architecture, growing product sales by five times the amount since the start of its data journey. The focus of Talend has been around the Enabling Units, the global product portfolio strategy and the medical functions. AstraZeneca is now expanding and exploiting the usage of Talend across commercial functions and the science unit. For every dollar AstraZeneca spends on a data initiative, it Is able to get $40 in return.



GOVERNING DATA

Accor - Accor has redefined its core business around the idea of "Augmented Hospitality," with tailor-made services to anticipate even the slightest wishes of its guests and provide exceptional service. With Talend, Accor has created an effective data governance program. As one example of the success of the program, Accor can now address requests for personal information under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in five days rather than 30.



BEING CUSTOMER-OBSESSED

Aeroporti di Roma (with Humanativa Group S.P.A.) - In 2018, Aeroporti di Roma recorded 48.8 million passengers. The airport is using Talend Platform to collect, cleanse, and govern over 25 million pieces of raw data daily from a wide range of sources to improve operational efficiency and provide an enjoyable airport experience for its travelers.





Winners

GOVERNING DATA

areeba - The financial company areeba is using Talend to maintain its regulatory compliance and develop new services for clients. A governed data lake provides a single source of truth for data that is used for an anti-money laundering program and innovative client services such as the Merchant Portal, which helps businesses attract and retain customers.





BEING CUSTOMER-OBSESSED

Infopro Digital - Infopro Digital, a leading information and professional service group, is using Talend and Snowflake on AWS Cloud to unify their diverse set of systems, databases, and formats. With Talend, Infopro Digital can understand how thousands of professionals connect to the group's multimedia sales and digital marketing tools while remaining compliant with the GDPR.

Kiloutou - Kiloutou, one of the largest equipment and accessories rental companies in Europe, is using Talend Cloud and Snowflake to offer self-service capabilities for each business unit. The implementation of a robust and secure database that unifies all sources enables Kiloutou to improve sales forecasts, proposals, and daily synchronization with its CRM.

TM Forum (with Datalytyx) - With the Datalytyx Palladium platform-as-a-service that includes Talend and Snowflake, TM Forum significantly reduced the time required to prepare engagement data, from 12 hours to 20 minutes, providing operational insights to help the association better serve its membership of communications and digital service provider professionals.





SHARING DATA WITH PARTNERS

The Popken Fashion Group (with QuinScape GmbH) - The Popken Fashion Group is an international, family-run fashion company specializing in plus-size fashion. QuinScape and Talend have transformed how Popken is sharing information easily in an API environment with many entities and systems, including 190 suppliers in 21 countries. These capabilities benefit not only software development, but also the overall operations of the company—improving sales and marketing efficiency and increasing sales.

Hermes Parcelnet Ltd (with Datalytyx) - Hermes, the consumer delivery specialist, provides flexible and affordable delivery options to home, work and ParcelShops. The company delivers more than 390 million parcels a year with a mission to be the UK’s carrier of choice. Hermes works with 80% of the UK’s top retailers including Next, ASOS, John Lewis and Boohoo. Hermes has seen double-digit growth every year for the past seven years. Thanks to the strong partnership between Talend, Datalytyx and AWS, Hermes found a deployment model using high velocity cloud APIs and real-time data solutions. Incoming delivery instructions can now be processed in real-time, processing up to 2.2 million a day.





BUILDING A DATA LAKE

Bayer (with Cognizant Technology Solutions GmbH) - The global marketing and sales IT team from Bayer, in cooperation with Cognizant Technology Solutions GmbH, built a large-scale data hub as a single trusted data source leveraging Talend. The solution enables Bayer to ingest and set up additional cloud and on-premise data sources in weeks rather than months when requested by marketing and sales departments. This results in a substantial reduction in operating costs and the facilitation of data quality monitoring.

Siemens AG (with Accenture) - With a data lake based on SAP HANA. Siemens worked with Accenture and Talend to integrate its systems in a containerized setup with a fully automated CI/CD pipeline. Within six months, 50 business projects are in production for financial, logistic, SCM, CRM business applications.

The 2019 Talend Data Masters winners are using the Talend Data Fabric and partner technologies and services to achieve their digital transformation goals. To learn more about Talend and its complete portfolio of solutions, visit www.talend.com or read more of our customer stories.





