TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Hermitage Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Fagernäs, Peter

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191210101351_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,089 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,089 Volume weighted average price: 7.38 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com