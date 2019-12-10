29.70G/T GOLD OVER 1.05 METRES WITHIN 5.34G/T GOLD OVER 6 METRES

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce exceptional high-grade intersections at Kobada Gold Project. Results to date have returned better than expected grades in the central shear zone and support the Company’s belief that there is upside potential at the Kobada Gold project.

Highlights Include (Table 1):

5.34 g/t Au from 157.0 to 163.0 m; including 29.7 g.t Au from 158.0 to 159.05 m in hole KP19_P1_12

2.81 g/t Au from 0.0 to 1.0 m in hole KB19_P1_10

1.47 g/t Au from 8.0 to 9.0 m in hole KB19_P1_10

12.60 g/t Au from 172.0 to 173.0 m in hole KB19_P1_11

2.02 g/t Au from 37.0 to 38.0 m in hole KB19_P1_11

1.97 g/t Au from 88.0 to 89.4 m in hole KB19_P1_11

“The additional high-grade intersections are raising our confidence in the Kobada Gold Project”, says Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration. “We are very excited with the results from the Phase 1 drilling program as it provides us with confirmation of a likely larger and higher grade deposit.”

The outstanding results to date confirm management’s belief that the deposit at the Kobada gold project is larger, with greater thicknesses than suggested in the 2016 Feasibility Study.

The Phase 1 drilling campaign, which focused on confirming and upgrading the confidence level of the resource, clearly indicates a strong correlation to the geological model in the 2016 Feasibility Study. In addition, better than expected drilling results and an updated understanding of the structural geology and mineralization model of the the deposit will further reinforce the updated resource model due in January 2020.

The Phase 2 drilling campaign has commenced, progressing to the north, and aims to extend the resource northward. Continuing mineralization north of the central zone is expected to further confirm our view that the Kobada project is larger than previously suggested.

Table 1: Highlights

Mineralised Zone Includes BHID Ore Body From To Composite

Length (m) Composite

Grade (g/t) From To Includes

(m) Includes

(g/t) KB19_P1_10 Main Shear South 0.00 9.00 9.00 0.58 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.81 Main Shear South 8.00 9.00 1.00 1.47 Main Shear South 37.00 39.00 2.00 0.72 37.00 38.00 1.00 1.12 KB19_P1_11 Main Shear South 37.00 66.00 29.00 0.30 37.00 38.00 1.00 2.02 Main Shear South 56.00 56.70 0.70 1.21 Main Shear South 60.90 62.15 1.25 1.20 Main Shear South 84.00 95.00 11.00 0.33 88.00 89.40 1.40 1.97 KB19_P1_12 Main Shear South 157.00 163.00 6.00 5.34 158.00 159.05 1.05 29.70

Figure 1: Kobada exploration targets.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2a3ecc6-06dc-4200-87f6-af626476ee38

Figure 2: Drill hole locations in the central part of the Kobada Main Shear Zone. Lines 1 to 13 have been completed.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aae2a1ce-f112-43f8-b626-3d1b1e5865b1

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, PhD, Pr. Sci. Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, Vice President Exploration of AGG, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and by Mr. Uwe Engelmann (BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA), a director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and a member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com .

For further information please contact:

Stan Bharti

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861 2267

Forward-Looking Statements

