EDISON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap , an industry-focused advisory services and technology management consulting partner known for delivering successful ERP transformations, today announced its inclusion in the KLAS Research 2019 ERP Implementation Report. In the report Avaap was recognized as an industry leader, offering healthcare customers the best chance of success when implementing Infor software.



KLAS Research is a healthcare IT data and insights company providing the industry with accurate, honest, and impartial research on the software and services used by providers and payers worldwide. In its 2019 ERP Implementation Report, Avaap is the only firm that has consistent experience with both project leadership and staff augmentation. The report notes that Avaap customer satisfaction is driven largely by strong outcomes, including cost savings, end-user adoption, and improved organizational efficiency.

With unprecedented merger and acquisition activity and drive toward value-based care, most health systems are engaging in system selection or moving to ERP in the cloud. As a result, the ERP software market has seen a resurgence of energy. Additionally, there is an uptick in need for partners who can help organizations implement the technology and oversee the significant change management and training required. The KLAS report notes that success might depend more on the implementation partner than on the actual software implemented.

“The shift to value-based care has created the need for better insight into the cost of care; coupled with the obsolescence of the current ERP implementations, it has triggered growing interest in a driving organization-wide ERP transformation,” said Dhiraj Shah, Avaap CEO. “This transformation includes the migration to cloud-based ERP systems and a tighter integration between the EHR and ERP systems. Avaap’s long standing track record in ERP implementations, market leading capabilities in EHR and ERP integration, and organization change management capabilities via our most recent acquisition of Navigator Management Partners, puts us in a unique position to help healthcare providers with ERP transformation.”

In addition to being the only partner in the KLAS report to offer an integrated approach to EHR and ERP, Avaap is the only authorized Prosci® training partner in the U.S., providing healthcare customers with a research-based approach to change management. As more healthcare organizations embrace cloud to scale and become agile, a deliberate approach to change management increases the likelihood of project success and return on investment. For organizations on the decision-making cusp, expert insights from KLAS provide valuable perspective on customer experience with leading vendors in the market.

