Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialClimb, the leading physician reputation management solution, was named as one of the top 10 transformative patient engagement solution providers for 2019 by Insightscare magazine.

“We are honored to be noticed for our efforts to help patients and providers engage in mutually beneficial ways,” said Ty Allen, SocialClimb CEO. “Medical consumers are turning to online Local Search to find a provider in ever-increasing numbers. We help providers become more visible to potential patients, which in turn allows medical consumers to quickly find the provider that best suits their needs.”

SocialClimb’s platform integrates seamlessly with most practice management systems to automatically send review requests to every patient within 24 hours of care. On average, provider ratings improve by 1.3 stars, increasing their visibility so they can be more easily found by potential patients seeking care.

“Helping providers take charge of their online reputation by capturing reviews from their silent majority of happy patients is only a small part of what we do,” Allen said. “We provide the only platform that uses deep analytics to automatically deliver reputation ads to targeted populations in order to further boost a provider’s visibility. In addition, we offer reports detailing ROI so providers can track every marketing dollar they spend. ”

SocialClimb has partnered with thousands of physicians and practices across the nation to improve their online reputation and growth trajectory. Their cutting-edge software empowers medical practices to better connect with patients in need, dominate competitive markets and fill their schedules with the profitable market share of patients. For more information about partnering with SocialClimb, call 888-338-8270 or visit SocialClimb.com.

