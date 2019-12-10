SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that it will give one of the feature presentations at the 15th US-Japan Symposium on Drug Delivery Systems taking place Saturday, December 14 through Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. The presentation entitled, “Personalizing drug delivery for women: A vaginal ring to rule them all” will be presented by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience.



Daré’s novel intravaginal ring (IVR) technology was developed by Dr. Robert Langer from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Dr. William Crowley from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Daré’s IVR technology is designed to allow for sustained drug delivery over time periods ranging from weeks to months and, unlike other vaginal rings, to release the active drug in a solid ethylene vinyl acetate polymer matrix without the need for a membrane or reservoir to contain the drug or control the release.

“Given the numerous advantages of vaginal delivery, we believe our segmented intravaginal ring technology represents an innovative opportunity to leverage women’s unique physiology to deliver products in a manner that avoids first-pass metabolism, which can lead to a wide variety of systemic side effects,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson. “We believe that the capabilities of the IVR platform will greatly expand our ability to identify and address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health and we are excited to present this technology alongside other cutting-edge innovations in drug delivery being showcased at the symposium.”

This IVR technology is utilized in Daré’s portfolio programs DARE-HRT1, an IVR being developed to deliver low-dose, bio-identical hormones as a potential new treatment for vasomotor symptoms resulting from the onset of menopause, and DARE-FRT1, an IVR being developed to deliver a bio-identical progesterone as a luteal phase support intervention for in vitro fertilization and pre-term birth prevention.

In addition to its novel IVR technologies, Daré is advancing a number of novel drug delivery platforms designed to address persistent unmet needs in women’s health, including DARE-BV1, a proprietary thermosetting vaginal gel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% designed for prolonged, localized release of the antibiotic for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis, the most common form of vaginal infection. Daré also recently announced the acquisition of Microchips Biotech, Inc. and its novel drug delivery system designed to store and precisely deliver hundreds of therapeutic doses over months or years in a single implant. The implant is intended to be operated by the patient to deliver medication on demand or on a pre-determined schedule that can be activated or deactivated wirelessly, as required.

Presentation Details:

Title: Personalizing drug delivery for women: A vaginal ring to rule them all

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 8:35 p.m. – 9:10 p.m. HST

Presenter: Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer

The presentation will be made available on the Events and Presentations page of Daré’s investor relations website (http://ir.darebioscience.com).

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone replacement therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com .

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using its investor relations website ( http://ir.darebioscience.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts on its investor relations website ( https://darebioscience.gcs-web.com/ ) and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted on the investor relations page of Daré’s website mentioned above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Daré cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” project,” “target,” “tend to,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the ability of Daré’s product candidates, including its IVR product candidates, to operate as designed in human clinical trials, the potential for Daré’s IVR product candidates to provide safe and effective sustained drug delivery for multiple weeks or months, and the potential application of the IVR technology and the Microchips drug delivery system in multiple therapeutic indications. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risk and uncertainties related to: Daré’s ability to raise additional capital when and as needed to advance its product candidates and continue as a going concern; Daré’s ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize its product candidates; the failure or delay in starting, conducting and completing clinical trials or obtaining FDA or foreign regulatory approval for Daré’s product candidates in a timely manner; Daré’s ability to conduct and design successful clinical trials, to enroll a sufficient number of patients, to meet established clinical endpoints, to avoid undesirable side effects and other safety concerns, and to demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy of its product candidates; the risk that promising results in pre-clinical studies may not be replicated when a product candidate is tested in human subjects; Daré’s ability to retain its licensed rights to develop and commercialize a product candidate; Daré’s ability to satisfy the monetary obligations and other requirements in connection with its exclusive, in-license agreements covering the critical patents and related intellectual property related to its product candidates; developments by Daré’s competitors that make its product candidates less competitive or obsolete; Daré’s dependence on third parties to conduct clinical trials and manufacture clinical trial material; Daré’s ability to adequately protect or enforce its, or its licensor’s, intellectual property rights; the lack of patent protection for the active ingredients in certain of Daré’s product candidates which could expose its products to competition from other formulations using the same active ingredients; the risk of failure associated with product candidates in preclinical stages of development that may lead investors to assign them little to no value and make these assets difficult to fund; and disputes or other developments concerning Daré’s intellectual property rights. Daré’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Daré’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including Daré’s recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

lroth@burnsmc.com

212.213.0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Jake Robison

Canale Communications

jake@canalecomm.com

619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience