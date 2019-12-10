BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is excited to announce the signing of a strategic engagement with RedBand Systems (“RedBand”), a leading computational data engineering and software-as-a-service platform based in Cambridge, MA, founded by graduates of MIT.
The engagement is directed toward the full development and deployment of the back-end software architecture and user interface that will power the Company’s proprietary, patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithmic CBD product platform (CBDSmartDecision.com), which is geared toward aiding consumers in selecting the right CBD-based products to suit their specific needs.
“The CBD market has expanded at such a rapid pace, with so many new adopters and first-time consumers, that consumer choice complexity has become a major opportunity,” noted Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc. “After you weed out the low-grade products produced outside of FDA compliant facilities, you’re still left with enough permutations – potency, volume, grade, delivery mechanism, bioavailability – to make the average consumer’s head spin. There’s currently nothing out there to help people find the right product in a simple, easy-to-use interface. We have created a patent-pending system to do just that. Now, we have teamed up with the brilliant folks over at RedBand to bring it to life.”
Management notes that work on the back-end architecture at RedBand has already begun, and the Company anticipates attending the Las Vegas CBD Expo in mid-February with a live demonstration.
The Company is targeting a leadership role in the emerging CBD product distribution ancillary space. This strategy is predicated on the idea that the overall CBD marketplace is growing at a rapid pace (recent Brightfield Group research notes 706% growth in 2019 alone) as mainstream consumer adoption continues, with several more years of dramatic expansion likely still ahead. But the number of CBD producers has also expanded at a dramatic pace. Management believes the most powerful return on investment over coming quarters and years will be achieved not through production of CBD or CBD-based products but by providing value to new end-market CBD consumers overwhelmed by a confusing and complex marketplace.
“There are simply too many CBD producers out there already,” continued Green. “But the fact of monstrous growth in the CBD market is still very real because this market is finally going ‘mainstream’ after years of confinement as a niche market. We firmly agree with the experts that CBD is going to be everywhere. But there are already so many options out there that the big value-add now is on the consumer-facing side, helping new adopters simplify the process of finding what they need. We are on our way to assuming a leadership position in that niche.”
The Company has already established fully-executed Letters of Intent with many top-tier CBD Products brands, who have expressed strong interest in participating in the CBD Smart Decision platform, with many more partners in the pipeline.
About Smart Decision, Inc.
Smart Decision, Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.
For more information, please contact: Adam Green, CEO Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com
